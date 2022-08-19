Greif, Inc. (NYSE:GEF) Major Shareholder Nicholas Joseph Petitti Sells 3,047 Shares of Stock

Greif, Inc. (NYSE:GEF – Get Rating) major shareholder Nicholas Joseph Petitti sold 3,047 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $70.14, for a total value of $213,716.58. Following the sale, the insider now owns 2,294,989 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $160,970,528.46. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Major shareholders that own 10% or more of a company’s shares are required to disclose their sales and purchases with the SEC.

Nicholas Joseph Petitti also recently made the following trade(s):

On Monday, August 15th, Nicholas Joseph Petitti sold 3,071 shares of Greif stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $70.49, for a total value of $216,474.79.

On Friday, August 12th, Nicholas Joseph Petitti sold 3,215 shares of Greif stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $70.90, for a total value of $227,943.50.

On Wednesday, August 10th, Nicholas Joseph Petitti sold 3,247 shares of Greif stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $70.45, for a total value of $228,751.15.

On Monday, August 8th, Nicholas Joseph Petitti sold 27,696 shares of Greif stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $69.37, for a total transaction of $1,921,271.52.

Shares of NYSE GEF opened at $72.34 on Friday. Greif, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $53.65 and a fifty-two week high of $72.79. The stock has a market cap of $3.52 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.26, a PEG ratio of 0.94 and a beta of 0.92. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.16, a quick ratio of 1.02 and a current ratio of 1.44. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $65.45 and its 200 day simple moving average is $62.11.

Greif ( NYSE:GEF Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, June 8th. The industrial products company reported $2.41 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.79 by $0.62. Greif had a net margin of 5.60% and a return on equity of 28.42%. The business had revenue of $1.67 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.51 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $1.13 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 24.4% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Greif, Inc. will post 7.66 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, July 1st. Shareholders of record on Friday, June 17th were given a dividend of $0.46 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, June 16th. This represents a $1.84 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.54%. Greif’s dividend payout ratio is currently 31.19%.

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd bought a new position in shares of Greif during the 4th quarter worth approximately $26,000. Catalyst Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Greif during the 1st quarter worth approximately $38,000. Lazard Asset Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Greif by 71.4% during the 4th quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 1,006 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $60,000 after purchasing an additional 419 shares during the last quarter. Northwest Investment Counselors LLC increased its stake in shares of Greif by 26.3% during the 1st quarter. Northwest Investment Counselors LLC now owns 1,200 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $78,000 after purchasing an additional 250 shares during the last quarter. Finally, MCF Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Greif during the 1st quarter worth approximately $98,000. Institutional investors own 46.11% of the company’s stock.

A number of research firms have recently issued reports on GEF. StockNews.com cut shares of Greif from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, July 22nd. Wells Fargo & Company increased their price objective on shares of Greif from $71.00 to $73.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, June 13th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets cut shares of Greif from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and cut their price objective for the stock from $71.00 to $52.00 in a research report on Friday, May 27th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Greif has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $65.00.

Greif, Inc engages in the production and sale of industrial packaging products and services worldwide. It operates in three segments: Global Industrial Packaging; Paper Packaging & Services; and Land Management. The Global Industrial Packaging segment produces and sells industrial packaging products, including steel, fiber, and plastic drums; rigid and flexible intermediate bulk containers; closure systems for industrial packaging products; transit protection products; water bottles, and remanufactured and reconditioned industrial containers; and various services, such as container life cycle management, filling, logistics, warehousing, and other packaging services to chemicals, paints and pigments, food and beverage, petroleum, industrial coatings, agriculture, pharmaceuticals, mineral product, and other industries.

