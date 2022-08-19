Greylock 16 Gp Llc Purchases 400,000 Shares of Nextdoor Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:KIND) Stock

Nextdoor Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:KIND – Get Rating) major shareholder Greylock 16 Gp Llc purchased 400,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 18th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of 3.39 per share, for a total transaction of 1,356,000.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the insider now directly owns 10,299,014 shares in the company, valued at 34,913,657.46. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Major shareholders that own at least 10% of a company’s shares are required to disclose their transactions with the SEC.

On Monday, August 15th, Greylock 16 Gp Llc purchased 1,000,000 shares of Nextdoor stock. The shares were purchased at an average cost of 3.13 per share, for a total transaction of 3,130,000.00.

On Friday, August 12th, Greylock 16 Gp Llc purchased 1,600,000 shares of Nextdoor stock. The shares were purchased at an average cost of 3.06 per share, for a total transaction of 4,896,000.00.

On Tuesday, June 7th, Greylock 16 Gp Llc purchased 1,611,554 shares of Nextdoor stock. The shares were purchased at an average cost of 3.55 per share, for a total transaction of 5,721,016.70.

KIND stock traded down 0.10 during trading on Friday, reaching 3.34. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 3,087,397 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,358,913. Nextdoor Holdings, Inc. has a 1 year low of 2.47 and a 1 year high of 18.59. The company has a market capitalization of $1.29 billion, a P/E ratio of -3.76 and a beta of 0.19. The company’s fifty day moving average is 3.38 and its 200-day moving average is 4.44.

A number of equities analysts recently commented on the company. Morgan Stanley decreased their target price on Nextdoor from $3.00 to $2.50 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, August 10th. Citigroup decreased their target price on Nextdoor from $4.50 to $3.75 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, August 10th. Evercore ISI decreased their target price on Nextdoor to $6.00 in a report on Monday. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group decreased their target price on Nextdoor from $4.00 to $3.50 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, August 10th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of 4.55.

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Quantbot Technologies LP grew its position in shares of Nextdoor by 261.4% during the first quarter. Quantbot Technologies LP now owns 4,922 shares of the company’s stock valued at $29,000 after purchasing an additional 3,560 shares in the last quarter. Arizona State Retirement System purchased a new position in shares of Nextdoor during the second quarter valued at about $39,000. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. purchased a new position in shares of Nextdoor during the fourth quarter valued at about $40,000. Perigon Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Nextdoor during the second quarter valued at about $40,000. Finally, Gries Financial LLC purchased a new position in shares of Nextdoor during the second quarter valued at about $41,000.

Nextdoor Holdings, Inc operates as the neighborhood network that connects neighbors, businesses, and public services in the United States and internationally. It enables small and mid-sized businesses, large brands, public agencies, and nonprofits to receive information, give and get help, and build connections.

