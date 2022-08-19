Greylock 16 Gp Llc Purchases 400,000 Shares of Nextdoor Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:KIND) Stock

Nextdoor Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:KIND – Get Rating) major shareholder Greylock 16 Gp Llc purchased 400,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 18th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of 3.39 per share, for a total transaction of 1,356,000.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the insider now directly owns 10,299,014 shares in the company, valued at 34,913,657.46. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Major shareholders that own at least 10% of a company’s shares are required to disclose their transactions with the SEC.
Greylock 16 Gp Llc also recently made the following trade(s):
- On Monday, August 15th, Greylock 16 Gp Llc purchased 1,000,000 shares of Nextdoor stock. The shares were purchased at an average cost of 3.13 per share, for a total transaction of 3,130,000.00.
- On Friday, August 12th, Greylock 16 Gp Llc purchased 1,600,000 shares of Nextdoor stock. The shares were purchased at an average cost of 3.06 per share, for a total transaction of 4,896,000.00.
- On Tuesday, June 7th, Greylock 16 Gp Llc purchased 1,611,554 shares of Nextdoor stock. The shares were purchased at an average cost of 3.55 per share, for a total transaction of 5,721,016.70.
Nextdoor Stock Down 2.9 %
KIND stock traded down 0.10 during trading on Friday, reaching 3.34. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 3,087,397 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,358,913. Nextdoor Holdings, Inc. has a 1 year low of 2.47 and a 1 year high of 18.59. The company has a market capitalization of $1.29 billion, a P/E ratio of -3.76 and a beta of 0.19. The company’s fifty day moving average is 3.38 and its 200-day moving average is 4.44.
A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Quantbot Technologies LP grew its position in shares of Nextdoor by 261.4% during the first quarter. Quantbot Technologies LP now owns 4,922 shares of the company’s stock valued at $29,000 after purchasing an additional 3,560 shares in the last quarter. Arizona State Retirement System purchased a new position in shares of Nextdoor during the second quarter valued at about $39,000. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. purchased a new position in shares of Nextdoor during the fourth quarter valued at about $40,000. Perigon Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Nextdoor during the second quarter valued at about $40,000. Finally, Gries Financial LLC purchased a new position in shares of Nextdoor during the second quarter valued at about $41,000.
About Nextdoor
Nextdoor Holdings, Inc operates as the neighborhood network that connects neighbors, businesses, and public services in the United States and internationally. It enables small and mid-sized businesses, large brands, public agencies, and nonprofits to receive information, give and get help, and build connections.
