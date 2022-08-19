Grindrod Shipping Holdings Ltd. (NASDAQ:GRIN) Declares Quarterly Dividend of $0.84

Grindrod Shipping Holdings Ltd. (NASDAQ:GRIN – Get Rating) announced a quarterly dividend on Wednesday, August 17th, Zacks reports. Investors of record on Friday, September 9th will be given a dividend of 0.84 per share on Monday, September 19th. This represents a $3.36 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 15.48%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, September 8th. This is an increase from Grindrod Shipping’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.47.

Grindrod Shipping has a dividend payout ratio of 41.9% meaning its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings.

Grindrod Shipping Stock Up 13.2 %

Shares of NASDAQ:GRIN opened at $21.70 on Friday. Grindrod Shipping has a 52 week low of $11.50 and a 52 week high of $28.98. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.63, a quick ratio of 1.59 and a current ratio of 1.77. The company has a market capitalization of $417.73 million, a PE ratio of 2.34 and a beta of 0.95. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $18.09 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $21.95.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Grindrod Shipping ( NASDAQ:GRIN Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, August 17th. The company reported $2.81 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.92 by $0.89. Grindrod Shipping had a net margin of 33.23% and a return on equity of 57.86%. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $1.01 earnings per share.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its holdings in Grindrod Shipping by 894.6% during the second quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 116,190 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,992,000 after purchasing an additional 104,508 shares during the last quarter. Engineers Gate Manager LP boosted its holdings in Grindrod Shipping by 22.2% during the first quarter. Engineers Gate Manager LP now owns 50,809 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,293,000 after purchasing an additional 9,239 shares during the last quarter. Employees Retirement System of Texas acquired a new position in Grindrod Shipping during the first quarter worth $680,000. State Street Corp boosted its holdings in Grindrod Shipping by 106.5% during the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 24,319 shares of the company’s stock worth $619,000 after purchasing an additional 12,540 shares during the last quarter. Finally, BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA lifted its stake in Grindrod Shipping by 201.1% in the second quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 33,670 shares of the company’s stock valued at $577,000 after acquiring an additional 22,486 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 32.90% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several brokerages have commented on GRIN. Alliance Global Partners began coverage on shares of Grindrod Shipping in a research note on Wednesday, August 3rd. They issued a “buy” rating and a $32.00 target price for the company. Jefferies Financial Group began coverage on shares of Grindrod Shipping in a report on Wednesday, April 27th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $26.00 price target for the company.

About Grindrod Shipping

Grindrod Shipping Holdings Ltd., an international shipping company, owns, charters-in, and operates a fleet of dry bulk carriers and tankers worldwide. It operates a fleet of 32 vessels consisting of 24 owned dry bulk carriers and 7 long-term chartered-in dry bulk carriers that transport a range of bulk and breakbulk commodities, including ores, coal, grains, forestry products, steel products, and fertilizers.

