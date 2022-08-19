Grocery Outlet Holding Corp. (NASDAQ:GO) Stock Holdings Lifted by Parnassus Investments LLC

Parnassus Investments LLC raised its stake in Grocery Outlet Holding Corp. (NASDAQ:GO – Get Rating) by 12.5% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 5,448,421 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 605,392 shares during the period. Parnassus Investments LLC owned approximately 5.66% of Grocery Outlet worth $178,599,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of GO. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. raised its stake in Grocery Outlet by 51.3% during the 1st quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 5,508 shares of the company’s stock valued at $192,000 after purchasing an additional 1,868 shares during the period. ProShare Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Grocery Outlet during the 4th quarter valued at $223,000. Hightower 6M Holding LLC acquired a new stake in Grocery Outlet during the 1st quarter valued at $269,000. Sciencast Management LP acquired a new stake in Grocery Outlet during the 1st quarter valued at $343,000. Finally, GSA Capital Partners LLP acquired a new stake in Grocery Outlet during the 1st quarter valued at $346,000. Institutional investors own 96.41% of the company’s stock.

In other news, insider Brian Mcandrews sold 2,763 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $42.00, for a total transaction of $116,046.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 19,533 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $820,386. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. In other news, insider Brian Mcandrews sold 2,763 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $42.00, for a total transaction of $116,046.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 19,533 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $820,386. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, President Robert Joseph Jr. Sheedy sold 100,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $38.01, for a total transaction of $3,801,000.00. Following the sale, the president now directly owns 66,242 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,517,858.42. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 640,257 shares of company stock valued at $25,218,056 over the last quarter. Corporate insiders own 11.20% of the company’s stock.

Shares of GO traded down $0.61 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $41.62. 12,081 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,185,009. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $42.76 and its 200 day moving average is $35.87. The stock has a market cap of $4.03 billion, a P/E ratio of 74.41, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.49 and a beta of -0.27. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36, a quick ratio of 0.42 and a current ratio of 1.65. Grocery Outlet Holding Corp. has a 1-year low of $21.01 and a 1-year high of $46.37.

Grocery Outlet (NASDAQ:GO – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 9th. The company reported $0.29 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.24 by $0.05. Grocery Outlet had a net margin of 1.69% and a return on equity of 8.57%. The firm had revenue of $897.70 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $859.80 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $0.22 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 15.8% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts anticipate that Grocery Outlet Holding Corp. will post 0.77 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of equities analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Bank of America raised shares of Grocery Outlet from an “underperform” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their price target for the stock from $23.00 to $37.00 in a research note on Friday, April 29th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. DA Davidson downgraded shares of Grocery Outlet from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and upped their price target for the stock from $36.00 to $43.00 in a research note on Wednesday, July 6th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Cowen upped their price target on shares of Grocery Outlet from $45.00 to $53.00 in a research note on Thursday, August 11th. Cowen upped their price target on shares of Grocery Outlet from $45.00 to $53.00 in a research note on Wednesday, August 10th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group upped their price target on shares of Grocery Outlet from $43.00 to $49.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 10th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $43.30.

Grocery Outlet Holding Corp. owns and operates a network of independently operated stores in the United States. The company's stores offer products in various categories, such as dairy and deli, produce, floral, and fresh meat and seafood products, as well as grocery, general merchandise, health and beauty care, frozen foods, and beer and wine.

