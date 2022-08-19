Grupo Aeroportuario del Pacífico (NYSE:PAC) Sees Unusually-High Trading Volume

Grupo Aeroportuario del Pacífico, S.A.B. de C.V. (NYSE:PAC – Get Rating) saw unusually-high trading volume on Wednesday . Approximately 6,412 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 87% from the previous session’s volume of 48,641 shares.The stock last traded at $152.17 and had previously closed at $152.02.
Analyst Ratings Changes
Several brokerages recently issued reports on PAC. TheStreet upgraded Grupo Aeroportuario del Pacífico from a “c” rating to a “b” rating in a research report on Friday, May 20th. StockNews.com lowered Grupo Aeroportuario del Pacífico from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 26th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded shares of Grupo Aeroportuario del Pacífico from an “underweight” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, August 8th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $159.50.
Grupo Aeroportuario del Pacífico Price Performance
The stock has a market capitalization of $7.80 billion, a PE ratio of 19.00, a P/E/G ratio of 1.98 and a beta of 1.20. The company has a 50-day moving average of $140.77 and a two-hundred day moving average of $144.04.
Institutional Investors Weigh In On Grupo Aeroportuario del Pacífico
About Grupo Aeroportuario del Pacífico
Grupo Aeroportuario del Pacífico, SAB. de C.V., together with its subsidiaries, manages, operates, and develops airports primarily in Mexico's Pacific region. It operates 12 airports in Guadalajara, Puerto Vallarta, Tijuana, San JosÃ del Cabo, Guanajuato (BajÃo), Hermosillo, Mexicali, Los Mochis, La Paz, Manzanillo, Morelia, and Aguascalientes.
See Also
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on Grupo Aeroportuario del Pacífico (PAC)
- Apple’s Stock Could Be On The Verge Of Another 30% Rally
- Near-Term Headwinds Present An Opportunity In Ross Stores
- Institutional Support For TJX Companies May Cap Gains
- If You Hate Speed Cameras, Then You’ll Like Verra Mobility Stock
- Is Sanofi A Buy, Despite Recent Stumbles?
Receive News & Ratings for Grupo Aeroportuario del Pacífico Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Grupo Aeroportuario del Pacífico and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.