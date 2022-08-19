Grupo Aeroportuario del Pacífico (NYSE:PAC) Sees Unusually-High Trading Volume

Grupo Aeroportuario del Pacífico, S.A.B. de C.V. (NYSE:PAC – Get Rating) saw unusually-high trading volume on Wednesday . Approximately 6,412 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 87% from the previous session’s volume of 48,641 shares.The stock last traded at $152.17 and had previously closed at $152.02.

Several brokerages recently issued reports on PAC. TheStreet upgraded Grupo Aeroportuario del Pacífico from a “c” rating to a “b” rating in a research report on Friday, May 20th. StockNews.com lowered Grupo Aeroportuario del Pacífico from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 26th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded shares of Grupo Aeroportuario del Pacífico from an “underweight” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, August 8th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $159.50.

The stock has a market capitalization of $7.80 billion, a PE ratio of 19.00, a P/E/G ratio of 1.98 and a beta of 1.20. The company has a 50-day moving average of $140.77 and a two-hundred day moving average of $144.04.

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. AGF Investments LLC purchased a new position in shares of Grupo Aeroportuario del Pacífico in the 1st quarter worth $31,000. Total Clarity Wealth Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Grupo Aeroportuario del Pacífico in the 2nd quarter valued at about $35,000. New York State Common Retirement Fund grew its holdings in shares of Grupo Aeroportuario del Pacífico by 184.0% during the 4th quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund now owns 585 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $80,000 after purchasing an additional 379 shares during the period. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA increased its position in Grupo Aeroportuario del Pacífico by 13.5% during the 1st quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 723 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $117,000 after purchasing an additional 86 shares in the last quarter. Finally, KBC Group NV purchased a new position in Grupo Aeroportuario del Pacífico in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $155,000. 12.68% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Grupo Aeroportuario del Pacífico, SAB. de C.V., together with its subsidiaries, manages, operates, and develops airports primarily in Mexico's Pacific region. It operates 12 airports in Guadalajara, Puerto Vallarta, Tijuana, San JosÃ del Cabo, Guanajuato (BajÃo), Hermosillo, Mexicali, Los Mochis, La Paz, Manzanillo, Morelia, and Aguascalientes.

