Grupo Televisa, S.A.B. (NYSE:TV) Given New $8.50 Price Target at The Goldman Sachs Group

Grupo Televisa, S.A.B. (NYSE:TV – Get Rating) had its price objective trimmed by The Goldman Sachs Group from $11.50 to $8.50 in a research note released on Thursday morning, MarketBeat.com reports. The brokerage currently has a neutral rating on the stock.

TV has been the topic of several other reports. UBS Group initiated coverage on Grupo Televisa, S.A.B. in a research report on Tuesday, June 28th. They issued a buy rating and a $13.00 target price on the stock. Credit Suisse Group downgraded Grupo Televisa, S.A.B. from an outperform rating to a neutral rating and cut their target price for the company from $14.00 to $8.00 in a research report on Thursday, August 11th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their target price on Grupo Televisa, S.A.B. from $15.50 to $13.00 and set an overweight rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, June 27th. Benchmark cut their target price on Grupo Televisa, S.A.B. to $17.00 in a research report on Monday, July 25th. Finally, StockNews.com downgraded Grupo Televisa, S.A.B. from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report on Monday, May 2nd. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Grupo Televisa, S.A.B. currently has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus target price of $14.64.

Shares of TV stock opened at $7.20 on Thursday. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $7.94 and its 200-day simple moving average is $9.38. The company has a market cap of $4.03 billion, a PE ratio of 1.40 and a beta of 1.28. The company has a current ratio of 2.47, a quick ratio of 2.41 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05. Grupo Televisa, S.A.B. has a 12-month low of $6.89 and a 12-month high of $13.40.

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of TV. Alua Capital Management LP lifted its stake in Grupo Televisa, S.A.B. by 34.8% in the 4th quarter. Alua Capital Management LP now owns 6,538,066 shares of the company’s stock valued at $61,262,000 after buying an additional 1,687,246 shares in the last quarter. Levin Capital Strategies L.P. acquired a new stake in shares of Grupo Televisa, S.A.B. during the 4th quarter worth approximately $13,746,000. Dodge & Cox increased its holdings in Grupo Televisa, S.A.B. by 2.1% in the 4th quarter. Dodge & Cox now owns 64,751,320 shares of the company’s stock valued at $606,720,000 after purchasing an additional 1,350,000 shares during the last quarter. Marshall Wace LLP increased its holdings in Grupo Televisa, S.A.B. by 420.4% in the 4th quarter. Marshall Wace LLP now owns 1,399,564 shares of the company’s stock valued at $13,116,000 after purchasing an additional 1,130,628 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Russell Investments Group Ltd. increased its holdings in Grupo Televisa, S.A.B. by 19.0% in the 2nd quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 5,965,499 shares of the company’s stock valued at $48,795,000 after purchasing an additional 954,438 shares during the last quarter. 78.98% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Grupo Televisa, SAB. operates as a media company in the Spanish-speaking world. It operates in four segments: Cable, Sky, Content, and Other Businesses. The Cable segment operates cable multiple system and telecommunication facilities; provides basic and premium television subscription, pay-per-view, installation, Internet subscription, and telephone and mobile services subscription, as well as local and national advertising sales; and offers data and long-distance services solutions to carriers and other telecommunications service providers through its fiber-optic network.

