GSA Capital Partners LLP Acquires Shares of 220,920 Oscar Health, Inc. (NYSE:OSCR)

GSA Capital Partners LLP acquired a new stake in Oscar Health, Inc. (NYSE:OSCR – Get Rating) in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund acquired 220,920 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,203,000. Oscar Health comprises 0.3% of GSA Capital Partners LLP’s holdings, making the stock its 15th biggest position. GSA Capital Partners LLP owned approximately 0.11% of Oscar Health as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank acquired a new position in shares of Oscar Health in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $47,000. New York State Common Retirement Fund increased its holdings in shares of Oscar Health by 53.6% in the fourth quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund now owns 117,854 shares of the company’s stock valued at $925,000 after purchasing an additional 41,118 shares during the period. Arizona State Retirement System acquired a new position in shares of Oscar Health in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $91,000. Northern Trust Corp increased its holdings in shares of Oscar Health by 27.2% in the fourth quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 94,731 shares of the company’s stock valued at $744,000 after purchasing an additional 20,261 shares during the period. Finally, Swiss National Bank acquired a new position in shares of Oscar Health in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $745,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 98.65% of the company’s stock.

OSCR traded down $0.47 during trading on Friday, reaching $7.28. 13,447 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,536,393. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $5.28 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $6.61. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24, a current ratio of 1.15 and a quick ratio of 1.20. The company has a market capitalization of $1.54 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -2.71 and a beta of 1.32. Oscar Health, Inc. has a 1 year low of $3.89 and a 1 year high of $18.89.

In other Oscar Health news, CFO Richard Scott Blackley sold 19,546 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, June 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $5.01, for a total transaction of $97,925.46. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 264,307 shares in the company, valued at $1,324,178.07. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website . In other Oscar Health news, CFO Richard Scott Blackley sold 19,546 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, June 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $5.01, for a total transaction of $97,925.46. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 264,307 shares in the company, valued at $1,324,178.07. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website . Also, EVP Alessandrea C. Quane sold 11,300 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, June 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $5.01, for a total value of $56,613.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 131,018 shares in the company, valued at $656,400.18. The disclosure for this sale can be found here

A number of research firms have recently issued reports on OSCR. Bank of America lowered Oscar Health from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and dropped their target price for the company from $6.00 to $4.50 in a report on Wednesday, June 15th. Morgan Stanley dropped their price objective on Oscar Health from $18.00 to $12.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, June 9th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $9.50.

Oscar Health, Inc provides health insurance products and services in the United States. The company offers Individual & Family, Small Group, and Medicare Advantage plans, as well as +Oscar, a technology driven platform designed to help providers and payor clients to engage with members and patients.

