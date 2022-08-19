GSA Capital Partners LLP Grows Stock Holdings in Cardiovascular Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSII)

GSA Capital Partners LLP boosted its holdings in Cardiovascular Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSII – Get Rating) by 132.0% in the first quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 68,484 shares of the medical device company’s stock after acquiring an additional 38,964 shares during the quarter. GSA Capital Partners LLP’s holdings in Cardiovascular Systems were worth $1,548,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Acadian Asset Management LLC grew its stake in Cardiovascular Systems by 294.7% in the 4th quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 2,684 shares of the medical device company’s stock valued at $50,000 after buying an additional 2,004 shares in the last quarter. Signaturefd LLC grew its stake in Cardiovascular Systems by 8,110.3% in the 1st quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 2,381 shares of the medical device company’s stock valued at $54,000 after buying an additional 2,352 shares in the last quarter. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd purchased a new position in Cardiovascular Systems in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $74,000. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC grew its stake in Cardiovascular Systems by 54.3% in the 1st quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 3,495 shares of the medical device company’s stock valued at $79,000 after buying an additional 1,230 shares in the last quarter. Finally, ProShare Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Cardiovascular Systems in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $200,000. 91.24% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Cardiovascular Systems Price Performance

Shares of CSII traded down $0.72 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $15.28. 1,071 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 269,306. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $15.28 and a 200 day moving average price of $17.74. The company has a market cap of $623.12 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -16.84 and a beta of 0.94. The company has a current ratio of 6.05, a quick ratio of 5.19 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.08. Cardiovascular Systems, Inc. has a 1 year low of $13.41 and a 1 year high of $37.58.

Cardiovascular Systems Company Profile

Cardiovascular Systems, Inc, a medical device company, develops and commercializes solutions to treat peripheral and coronary artery diseases in the United States and internationally. The company offers peripheral artery disease products, which are catheter-based platforms to treat various plaque types in above and below the knee, including calcified plaque, as well as address various limitations related with surgical, catheter, and pharmacological treatment alternatives; and peripheral support products.

