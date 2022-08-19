GSA Capital Partners LLP Has $1.45 Million Stock Holdings in Warrior Met Coal, Inc. (NYSE:HCC)

GSA Capital Partners LLP cut its position in Warrior Met Coal, Inc. (NYSE:HCC – Get Rating) by 9.9% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 38,982 shares of the company’s stock after selling 4,297 shares during the quarter. GSA Capital Partners LLP owned about 0.08% of Warrior Met Coal worth $1,447,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. L1 Capital Pty Ltd grew its stake in shares of Warrior Met Coal by 14.3% in the fourth quarter. L1 Capital Pty Ltd now owns 1,952,128 shares of the company’s stock valued at $50,189,000 after acquiring an additional 243,917 shares in the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP increased its holdings in shares of Warrior Met Coal by 8.5% during the fourth quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 1,660,430 shares of the company’s stock worth $42,688,000 after purchasing an additional 130,196 shares during the period. Waratah Capital Advisors Ltd. raised its position in shares of Warrior Met Coal by 50.5% in the fourth quarter. Waratah Capital Advisors Ltd. now owns 1,304,071 shares of the company’s stock valued at $33,528,000 after buying an additional 437,819 shares in the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC boosted its stake in shares of Warrior Met Coal by 38.2% in the fourth quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 1,216,379 shares of the company’s stock valued at $31,273,000 after buying an additional 336,400 shares during the period. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. grew its position in Warrior Met Coal by 5.2% during the fourth quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 1,118,006 shares of the company’s stock worth $28,745,000 after buying an additional 55,081 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 90.16% of the company’s stock.

HCC has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. B. Riley upped their target price on Warrior Met Coal from $45.00 to $48.00 in a research report on Thursday, July 7th. Jefferies Financial Group raised shares of Warrior Met Coal from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their target price for the company from $36.00 to $50.00 in a report on Tuesday, June 7th. Clarkson Capital reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Warrior Met Coal in a report on Tuesday, June 14th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets cut shares of Warrior Met Coal from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and decreased their price objective for the company from $45.00 to $37.00 in a research note on Thursday, August 4th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Warrior Met Coal currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $39.75.

In other Warrior Met Coal news, Director Lisa M. Schnorr bought 1,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 11th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $32.01 per share, for a total transaction of $48,015.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 1,500 shares in the company, valued at $48,015. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link . Insiders own 1.00% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:HCC traded down $0.86 on Friday, hitting $34.22. The company had a trading volume of 4,330 shares, compared to its average volume of 897,763. Warrior Met Coal, Inc. has a 52 week low of $17.86 and a 52 week high of $42.95. The company has a current ratio of 7.71, a quick ratio of 6.74 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.77 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 2.93 and a beta of 0.98. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $31.40 and a two-hundred day moving average of $33.64.

The company also recently disclosed a None dividend, which will be paid on Monday, August 29th. Investors of record on Monday, August 22nd will be issued a dividend of $0.80 per share. This is an increase from Warrior Met Coal’s previous None dividend of $0.50. The ex-dividend date is Friday, August 19th. Warrior Met Coal’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 2.00%.

Warrior Met Coal, Inc produces and exports non-thermal metallurgical coal for the steel industry. It operates two underground mines located in Alabama. The company sells its metallurgical coal to a customer base of blast furnace steel producers located primarily in Europe, South America, and Asia. It also sells natural gas, which is extracted as a byproduct from coal production.

