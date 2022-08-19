GSA Capital Partners LLP Has $1.74 Million Stock Position in Petco Health and Wellness Company, Inc. (NASDAQ:WOOF)

GSA Capital Partners LLP lifted its position in shares of Petco Health and Wellness Company, Inc. (NASDAQ:WOOF – Get Rating) by 222.7% in the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 89,057 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 61,463 shares during the quarter. GSA Capital Partners LLP’s holdings in Petco Health and Wellness were worth $1,743,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC bought a new position in shares of Petco Health and Wellness in the fourth quarter worth $240,000. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank grew its position in Petco Health and Wellness by 35.2% in the fourth quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 13,695 shares of the company’s stock valued at $271,000 after acquiring an additional 3,562 shares during the last quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. grew its position in Petco Health and Wellness by 17.2% in the fourth quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 20,189 shares of the company’s stock valued at $401,000 after acquiring an additional 2,959 shares during the last quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. bought a new position in Petco Health and Wellness in the fourth quarter valued at about $236,000. Finally, Envestnet Asset Management Inc. grew its position in Petco Health and Wellness by 302.5% in the fourth quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 105,882 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,095,000 after acquiring an additional 79,577 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 62.52% of the company’s stock.

In other Petco Health and Wellness news, insider Justin Tichy sold 6,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, July 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $15.74, for a total value of $102,310.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 78,142 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,229,955.08. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 0.55% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of NASDAQ WOOF traded down $0.77 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $15.96. 48,250 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,292,440. The company has a market cap of $3.63 billion, a PE ratio of 24.60, a P/E/G ratio of 1.94 and a beta of 0.75. Petco Health and Wellness Company, Inc. has a one year low of $12.88 and a one year high of $26.21. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $15.24 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $17.60. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.72, a quick ratio of 0.36 and a current ratio of 1.04.

Petco Health and Wellness (NASDAQ:WOOF – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 24th. The company reported $0.14 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.12 by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $1.48 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.45 billion. Petco Health and Wellness had a return on equity of 8.93% and a net margin of 3.09%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 4.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.17 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts predict that Petco Health and Wellness Company, Inc. will post 0.82 EPS for the current year.

A number of research analysts have issued reports on WOOF shares. Morgan Stanley started coverage on Petco Health and Wellness in a research report on Monday, May 16th. They issued an “equal weight” rating and a $21.00 target price on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company reduced their price target on Petco Health and Wellness from $27.00 to $22.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, August 12th. Wedbush reduced their price target on Petco Health and Wellness from $25.00 to $18.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, July 26th. UBS Group reduced their price target on Petco Health and Wellness to $17.00 in a report on Wednesday, May 25th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group reduced their price target on Petco Health and Wellness from $23.00 to $21.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, June 27th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $22.40.

Petco Health and Wellness Company, Inc, a health and wellness company, focuses on enhancing the lives of pets, pet parents, and its Petco partners. The company provides veterinary care, grooming, training, tele-health, and Vital Care and pet health insurance services, as well as veterinary services through Vetco mobile clinics.

