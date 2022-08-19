GSA Capital Partners LLP Increases Stock Holdings in Exponent, Inc. (NASDAQ:EXPO)

GSA Capital Partners LLP boosted its stake in shares of Exponent, Inc. (NASDAQ:EXPO – Get Rating) by 8.3% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 18,132 shares of the business services provider’s stock after buying an additional 1,384 shares during the quarter. Exponent accounts for about 0.3% of GSA Capital Partners LLP’s holdings, making the stock its 27th biggest holding. GSA Capital Partners LLP’s holdings in Exponent were worth $1,959,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Core Alternative Capital purchased a new position in Exponent during the first quarter worth about $25,000. Confluence Wealth Services Inc. purchased a new position in Exponent during the fourth quarter worth about $38,000. Allworth Financial LP boosted its stake in Exponent by 120.1% during the first quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 328 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $35,000 after buying an additional 179 shares during the period. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. boosted its stake in Exponent by 94.2% during the first quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 367 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $40,000 after buying an additional 178 shares during the period. Finally, Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC lifted its position in shares of Exponent by 34.4% during the first quarter. Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC now owns 465 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $50,000 after purchasing an additional 119 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 89.82% of the company’s stock.

In related news, VP Maureen T. F. Reitman sold 3,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $98.90, for a total value of $296,700.00. Following the sale, the vice president now owns 29,444 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,912,011.60. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In other Exponent news, VP Maureen T. F. Reitman sold 3,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $98.90, for a total value of $296,700.00. Following the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 29,444 shares in the company, valued at $2,912,011.60. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, insider Sally Shepard sold 3,234 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $100.00, for a total transaction of $323,400.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 21,002 shares in the company, valued at $2,100,200. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 9,234 shares of company stock valued at $917,400 over the last 90 days. 2.00% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of EXPO traded down $1.34 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $102.54. 304 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 160,512. The company has a market cap of $5.31 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 54.46 and a beta of 0.57. Exponent, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $80.97 and a fifty-two week high of $127.61. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $93.06 and its 200-day moving average is $94.76.

Exponent (NASDAQ:EXPO – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 28th. The business services provider reported $0.49 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.44 by $0.05. The business had revenue of $130.28 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $118.53 million. Exponent had a net margin of 20.53% and a return on equity of 25.93%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 8.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.48 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Exponent, Inc. will post 1.85 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 23rd. Investors of record on Friday, September 9th will be issued a $0.24 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, September 8th. This represents a $0.96 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.94%. Exponent’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 50.79%.

Exponent, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a science and engineering consulting company worldwide. It operates in two segments, Engineering and Other Scientific, and Environmental and Health. The Engineering and Other Scientific segment provides services in the areas of biomechanics, biomedical engineering and sciences, buildings and structures, civil engineering, construction consulting, data sciences, electrical engineering and computer science, human factors, materials and corrosion engineering, mechanical engineering, polymer science and materials chemistry, thermal sciences, and vehicle engineering.

