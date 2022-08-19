GSA Capital Partners LLP Invests $1.70 Million in Momentive Global Inc. (NASDAQ:MNTV)

GSA Capital Partners LLP acquired a new position in Momentive Global Inc. (NASDAQ:MNTV – Get Rating) in the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor acquired 104,563 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,700,000. GSA Capital Partners LLP owned approximately 0.07% of Momentive Global as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the business. Fox Run Management L.L.C. purchased a new position in shares of Momentive Global in the first quarter valued at $293,000. NewEdge Wealth LLC purchased a new position in shares of Momentive Global during the first quarter worth approximately $2,571,000. Hawk Ridge Capital Management LP bought a new stake in shares of Momentive Global in the 1st quarter worth approximately $21,688,000. Principal Financial Group Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Momentive Global by 8.9% in the 1st quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 24,027 shares of the company’s stock valued at $391,000 after purchasing an additional 1,957 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Swiss National Bank grew its holdings in shares of Momentive Global by 8.5% during the 1st quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 299,300 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,867,000 after purchasing an additional 23,400 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 67.71% of the company’s stock.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, insider Clarence Ewell sold 3,853 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $7.63, for a total value of $29,398.39. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 189,266 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,444,099.58. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In related news, COO Priyanka Carr sold 8,154 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $7.63, for a total transaction of $62,215.02. Following the sale, the chief operating officer now directly owns 263,324 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,009,162.12. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, insider Clarence Ewell sold 3,853 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $7.63, for a total value of $29,398.39. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 189,266 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,444,099.58. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 60,188 shares of company stock worth $468,010 over the last three months. Company insiders own 17.70% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Momentive Global Trading Down 3.7 %

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on MNTV. Needham & Company LLC reduced their price objective on Momentive Global from $19.00 to $11.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, August 8th. Craig Hallum upgraded Momentive Global from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $18.50 price objective for the company in a research report on Thursday, May 5th. Credit Suisse Group cut their target price on shares of Momentive Global to $16.00 in a report on Tuesday, August 9th. Finally, Truist Financial lowered their price target on shares of Momentive Global from $20.00 to $16.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Monday, August 8th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $31.58.

Shares of MNTV traded down $0.28 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $7.39. 25,679 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,928,156. Momentive Global Inc. has a 12 month low of $6.58 and a 12 month high of $25.00. The company has a current ratio of 0.87, a quick ratio of 0.87 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.67. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $8.97 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $13.04.

Momentive Global Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Momentive Global Inc provides Software-as-a-Service solutions that help businesses turn stakeholder feedback into action in the United States and internationally. It offers survey software products under the SurveyMonkey brand, that enable customers to listen and take action on stakeholder feedback; GetFeedback CX platform, which enables companies to leverage in-the-moment customer feedback to engage and retain their customers; GetFeedback Essentials provides companies the tools to launch customer experience programs quickly by gathering feedback via email and across their websites, analyzing it in one place, and integrating with their Salesforce CRM platform; GetFeedback Pro, includes the Essentials features and adds feedback collection channels, advanced analytics, automation, and additional pre-built integrations; and GetFeedback Ultimate, comprises the GetFeedback Pro features and adds mobile apps as a feedback collection channel and enables single sign-on.

Featured Stories

