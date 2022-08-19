GSA Capital Partners LLP Invests $2.44 Million in Crane Holdings, Co. (NYSE:CR)

GSA Capital Partners LLP purchased a new position in Crane Holdings, Co. (NYSE:CR – Get Rating) in the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm purchased 22,562 shares of the conglomerate’s stock, valued at approximately $2,443,000. Crane accounts for approximately 0.3% of GSA Capital Partners LLP’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 9th biggest position.

Several other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. CWM LLC bought a new position in Crane during the 4th quarter valued at $33,000. Quent Capital LLC bought a new stake in Crane in the 4th quarter worth about $46,000. Ellevest Inc. increased its stake in Crane by 104.3% in the 1st quarter. Ellevest Inc. now owns 476 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $52,000 after buying an additional 243 shares during the last quarter. Prospera Financial Services Inc bought a new position in shares of Crane during the 1st quarter worth approximately $55,000. Finally, DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale bought a new position in shares of Crane in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $69,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 73.16% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of research firms have weighed in on CR. UBS Group dropped their target price on shares of Crane from $130.00 to $125.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, July 28th. StockNews.com raised Crane from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 27th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, four have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $124.60.

Crane Price Performance

CR traded down $2.10 during trading on Friday, reaching $103.90. The stock had a trading volume of 1,475 shares, compared to its average volume of 207,588. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45, a quick ratio of 1.52 and a current ratio of 2.04. The business has a 50-day moving average of $93.13 and a 200-day moving average of $98.28. Crane Holdings, Co. has a one year low of $82.14 and a one year high of $114.87. The stock has a market cap of $5.83 billion, a PE ratio of 10.69, a PEG ratio of 1.43 and a beta of 1.58.

Crane (NYSE:CR – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, July 25th. The conglomerate reported $1.90 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.78 by $0.12. The business had revenue of $864.30 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $821.76 million. Crane had a net margin of 17.56% and a return on equity of 22.10%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 1.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $1.83 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Crane Holdings, Co. will post 7.67 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Crane Dividend Announcement

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, September 14th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, August 31st will be given a $0.47 dividend. This represents a $1.88 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.81%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, August 30th. Crane’s dividend payout ratio is currently 18.95%.

Crane Company Profile

Crane Holdings Co, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells engineered industrial products in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Asia, and Australia. The company has four business segments: Aerospace & Electronics, Process Flow Technologies, Payment & Merchandising Technologies, and Engineered Materials.

