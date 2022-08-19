GSA Capital Partners LLP Makes New $2.15 Million Investment in American Electric Power Company, Inc. (NASDAQ:AEP)

GSA Capital Partners LLP purchased a new position in shares of American Electric Power Company, Inc. (NASDAQ:AEP – Get Rating) during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund purchased 21,584 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,153,000. American Electric Power accounts for approximately 0.3% of GSA Capital Partners LLP’s holdings, making the stock its 21st largest holding.

A number of other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the stock. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV boosted its position in American Electric Power by 2.3% during the fourth quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV now owns 24,237 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,156,000 after purchasing an additional 554 shares in the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. boosted its position in American Electric Power by 1.2% during the fourth quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 692,740 shares of the company’s stock worth $61,633,000 after purchasing an additional 8,341 shares in the last quarter. Ameritas Advisory Services LLC purchased a new stake in American Electric Power during the fourth quarter worth $555,000. Inverness Counsel LLC NY purchased a new stake in American Electric Power during the fourth quarter worth $251,000. Finally, Twin Capital Management Inc. boosted its position in American Electric Power by 3.1% during the fourth quarter. Twin Capital Management Inc. now owns 10,720 shares of the company’s stock worth $954,000 after purchasing an additional 326 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 73.26% of the company’s stock.

AEP has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Morgan Stanley decreased their target price on American Electric Power from $113.00 to $101.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, June 23rd. Evercore ISI upped their price objective on American Electric Power to $107.00 in a research report on Monday. Credit Suisse Group upped their price objective on American Electric Power from $103.00 to $105.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 28th. Finally, Citigroup upped their price objective on American Electric Power from $94.00 to $99.00 in a research report on Thursday, July 28th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $103.29.

NASDAQ AEP traded up $0.05 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $104.42. 31,607 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,526,700. The business’s 50 day moving average is $96.09 and its 200-day moving average is $96.82. American Electric Power Company, Inc. has a 12-month low of $80.22 and a 12-month high of $105.48. The firm has a market capitalization of $53.64 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.50, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.37 and a beta of 0.35. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.36, a quick ratio of 0.66 and a current ratio of 0.75.

American Electric Power (NASDAQ:AEP – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, July 27th. The company reported $1.20 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.19 by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $4.60 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.98 billion. American Electric Power had a return on equity of 10.46% and a net margin of 14.39%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 21.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $1.18 earnings per share. As a group, analysts anticipate that American Electric Power Company, Inc. will post 5 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 9th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, August 10th will be paid a dividend of $0.78 per share. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, August 9th. This represents a $3.12 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.99%. American Electric Power’s dividend payout ratio is presently 61.30%.

In other American Electric Power news, EVP Therace Risch sold 5,330 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $102.35, for a total transaction of $545,525.50. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 8,248 shares in the company, valued at $844,182.80. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. 0.12% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

American Electric Power Company, Inc, an electric public utility holding company, engages in the generation, transmission, and distribution of electricity for sale to retail and wholesale customers in the United States. It operates through Vertically Integrated Utilities, Transmission and Distribution Utilities, AEP Transmission Holdco, and Generation & Marketing segments.

