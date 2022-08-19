GSA Capital Partners LLP Purchases New Position in Replimune Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:REPL)

GSA Capital Partners LLP bought a new stake in shares of Replimune Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:REPL – Get Rating) in the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund bought 87,124 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,479,000. GSA Capital Partners LLP owned approximately 0.18% of Replimune Group as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Point72 Asset Management L.P. bought a new stake in Replimune Group during the 4th quarter valued at $9,219,000. Frazier Management LLC grew its stake in Replimune Group by 32.3% in the fourth quarter. Frazier Management LLC now owns 650,862 shares of the company’s stock valued at $17,638,000 after purchasing an additional 158,864 shares during the last quarter. Emerald Advisers LLC raised its holdings in Replimune Group by 14.6% in the first quarter. Emerald Advisers LLC now owns 1,134,012 shares of the company’s stock worth $19,256,000 after purchasing an additional 144,054 shares in the last quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. lifted its position in shares of Replimune Group by 8.5% during the fourth quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 904,573 shares of the company’s stock valued at $24,514,000 after buying an additional 70,729 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lifted its position in shares of Replimune Group by 32.6% during the fourth quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 232,477 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,301,000 after buying an additional 57,117 shares during the last quarter. 75.42% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Replimune Group Stock Performance

Shares of NASDAQ REPL traded down $0.48 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $19.54. The stock had a trading volume of 891 shares, compared to its average volume of 193,082. The company has a 50 day moving average of $18.86 and a two-hundred day moving average of $17.36. Replimune Group, Inc. has a twelve month low of $13.05 and a twelve month high of $35.93. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06, a quick ratio of 19.79 and a current ratio of 19.79. The firm has a market cap of $963.52 million, a PE ratio of -7.73 and a beta of 1.98.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Replimune Group ( NASDAQ:REPL Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 4th. The company reported ($0.78) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.63) by ($0.15). Research analysts predict that Replimune Group, Inc. will post -2.85 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several equities research analysts have weighed in on the stock. Piper Sandler lowered their target price on shares of Replimune Group from $44.00 to $43.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday. HC Wainwright reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $60.00 price objective on shares of Replimune Group in a research report on Tuesday, May 24th. SVB Leerink dropped their target price on Replimune Group from $48.00 to $37.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, August 5th. Finally, Wedbush decreased their price target on Replimune Group from $59.00 to $52.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, May 24th. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to MarketBeat, Replimune Group presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $45.86.

Replimune Group Profile

Replimune Group, Inc, a biotechnology company, develops oncolytic immuno-gene therapies to treat cancer. It uses its proprietary Immunotherapy platform to design and develop product candidates that are intended to activate the immune system against cancer. The company's lead product candidate is RP1, a selectively replicating version of herpes simplex virus 1, which is in Phase I/II clinical trials for a range of solid tumors; and that is in Phase II clinical trials for patients with cutaneous squamous cell carcinoma.

Further Reading

