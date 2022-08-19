GSA Capital Partners LLP Purchases Shares of 64,075 Frontdoor, Inc. (NASDAQ:FTDR)

GSA Capital Partners LLP purchased a new stake in Frontdoor, Inc. (NASDAQ:FTDR – Get Rating) during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm purchased 64,075 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,913,000. GSA Capital Partners LLP owned about 0.08% of Frontdoor as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in FTDR. Moody Aldrich Partners LLC raised its stake in shares of Frontdoor by 12.8% in the 1st quarter. Moody Aldrich Partners LLC now owns 75,085 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,241,000 after acquiring an additional 8,540 shares during the period. Paradice Investment Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Frontdoor in the 1st quarter valued at $38,710,000. Van ECK Associates Corp raised its stake in shares of Frontdoor by 15.9% in the 1st quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 3,091 shares of the company’s stock valued at $92,000 after acquiring an additional 425 shares during the period. Treasurer of the State of North Carolina raised its stake in shares of Frontdoor by 1.6% in the 1st quarter. Treasurer of the State of North Carolina now owns 31,227 shares of the company’s stock valued at $932,000 after acquiring an additional 495 shares during the period. Finally, Boston Partners raised its stake in shares of Frontdoor by 0.6% in the 1st quarter. Boston Partners now owns 879,280 shares of the company’s stock valued at $26,402,000 after acquiring an additional 4,931 shares during the period.

Get Frontdoor alerts:

Frontdoor Stock Down 2.3 %

Shares of FTDR traded down $0.61 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $25.54. The company had a trading volume of 12,039 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,000,717. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $24.64 and its 200 day moving average price is $28.16. The stock has a market cap of $2.08 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.81, a PEG ratio of 1.12 and a beta of 0.49. Frontdoor, Inc. has a 52 week low of $20.30 and a 52 week high of $48.66. The company has a quick ratio of 0.77, a current ratio of 0.77 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 100.00.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Frontdoor ( NASDAQ:FTDR Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Thursday, August 4th. The company reported $0.53 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.57 by ($0.04). The company had revenue of $487.00 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $476.55 million. Frontdoor had a return on equity of 1,072.00% and a net margin of 7.16%. Frontdoor’s revenue for the quarter was up 5.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.76 EPS. On average, equities research analysts predict that Frontdoor, Inc. will post 0.98 EPS for the current year.

A number of equities analysts have recently commented on FTDR shares. Raymond James cut their target price on shares of Frontdoor from $31.00 to $27.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, August 5th. The Goldman Sachs Group downgraded shares of Frontdoor from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating and dropped their price target for the stock from $27.00 to $21.00 in a research note on Thursday, June 9th. Oppenheimer dropped their price target on shares of Frontdoor from $41.00 to $34.00 in a research note on Friday, May 6th. Finally, Truist Financial downgraded shares of Frontdoor from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and dropped their price target for the stock from $32.00 to $29.00 in a research note on Monday, May 23rd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $33.50.

Insider Activity

In other Frontdoor news, Director Anna C. Catalano purchased 4,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 25th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $25.00 per share, with a total value of $100,000.00. Following the acquisition, the director now owns 20,595 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $514,875. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. In other Frontdoor news, Director Anna C. Catalano purchased 4,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 25th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $25.00 per share, with a total value of $100,000.00. Following the acquisition, the director now owns 20,595 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $514,875. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, Director William C. Cobb purchased 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 23rd. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $25.51 per share, with a total value of $255,100.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now directly owns 10,000 shares in the company, valued at approximately $255,100. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Company insiders own 0.68% of the company’s stock.

Frontdoor Profile

(Get Rating)

Frontdoor, Inc provides home service plans in the United States. The company's home service plans cover the repair or replacement of principal components of approximately 20 home systems and appliances, including electrical, plumbing, water heaters, refrigerators, dishwashers, and ranges/ovens/cooktops, as well as electronics, pools, and spas and pumps; and central heating, ventilation, and air conditioning systems.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Frontdoor Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Frontdoor and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.