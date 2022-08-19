GSA Capital Partners LLP Takes $1.38 Million Position in ServiceNow, Inc. (NYSE:NOW)

GSA Capital Partners LLP purchased a new position in shares of ServiceNow, Inc. (NYSE:NOW – Get Rating) in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor purchased 2,480 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $1,381,000.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Chilton Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of ServiceNow in the 4th quarter worth approximately $25,000. OLD Second National Bank of Aurora bought a new position in shares of ServiceNow during the 1st quarter worth $28,000. Lee Financial Co increased its holdings in ServiceNow by 671.4% in the 4th quarter. Lee Financial Co now owns 54 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $35,000 after acquiring an additional 47 shares during the last quarter. Delos Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in ServiceNow in the 4th quarter valued at about $40,000. Finally, GoalVest Advisory LLC bought a new stake in ServiceNow in the 1st quarter valued at about $43,000. 87.20% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other news, General Counsel Russell S. Elmer sold 178 shares of ServiceNow stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $502.00, for a total value of $89,356.00. Following the sale, the general counsel now directly owns 9,293 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,665,086. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. In related news, General Counsel Russell S. Elmer sold 178 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $502.00, for a total transaction of $89,356.00. Following the transaction, the general counsel now owns 9,293 shares in the company, valued at $4,665,086. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, insider Lara Caimi sold 977 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $514.96, for a total transaction of $503,115.92. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 43 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $22,143.28. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 33,258 shares of company stock valued at $15,622,745 in the last 90 days. Insiders own 0.28% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms have recently issued reports on NOW. Royal Bank of Canada lowered their price target on shares of ServiceNow from $670.00 to $610.00 in a research report on Monday, July 18th. Wells Fargo & Company cut their price target on ServiceNow from $600.00 to $550.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Monday, July 25th. Stifel Nicolaus decreased their price objective on ServiceNow from $650.00 to $550.00 in a research note on Wednesday, May 25th. Truist Financial reduced their target price on ServiceNow from $600.00 to $550.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, July 28th. Finally, Cowen lowered their price target on shares of ServiceNow from $590.00 to $580.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, July 28th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and twenty-nine have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, ServiceNow currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $598.84.

Shares of ServiceNow stock traded down $14.90 on Friday, hitting $474.70. The stock had a trading volume of 17,795 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,789,952. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $467.72 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $502.07. ServiceNow, Inc. has a one year low of $406.47 and a one year high of $707.60. The company has a quick ratio of 1.12, a current ratio of 1.12 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35. The stock has a market cap of $95.89 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 521.78, a PEG ratio of 9.92 and a beta of 0.94.

ServiceNow (NYSE:NOW – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 27th. The information technology services provider reported $0.20 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.12 by $0.08. The firm had revenue of $1.75 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.76 billion. ServiceNow had a net margin of 2.79% and a return on equity of 7.22%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 24.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $0.38 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that ServiceNow, Inc. will post 1.73 EPS for the current year.

ServiceNow, Inc provides enterprise cloud computing solutions that defines, structures, consolidates, manages, and automates services for enterprises worldwide. It operates the Now platform for workflow automation, artificial intelligence, machine learning, robotic process automation, performance analytics, electronic service catalogs and portals, configuration management systems, data benchmarking, encryption, and collaboration and development tools.

