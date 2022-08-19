GUD Holdings Limited (ASX:GUD) Insider Graeme Whickman Purchases 10,000 Shares

GUD Holdings Limited (ASX:GUD – Get Rating) insider Graeme Whickman acquired 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 16th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of A$8.73 ($6.10) per share, with a total value of A$87,260.00 ($61,020.98).

Graeme Whickman also recently made the following trade(s):

On Friday, August 12th, Graeme Whickman 17,958 shares of GUD stock.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 84.55, a quick ratio of 5.19 and a current ratio of 6.49.

About GUD

GUD Holdings Limited, through its subsidiaries, engages in the manufacture and importation, distribution, and sale of automotive products, pumps, pool and spa systems, and water pressure systems in Australia, New Zealand, France, and the United States. It operates through Automotive and Davey segments.

