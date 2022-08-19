Guggenheim Raises Revance Therapeutics (NASDAQ:RVNC) Price Target to $35.00

Revance Therapeutics (NASDAQ:RVNC – Get Rating) had its target price increased by Guggenheim to $35.00 in a research report report published on Monday morning, Stock Target Advisor reports.

Separately, HC Wainwright increased their price objective on shares of Revance Therapeutics from $20.00 to $25.00 in a research report on Wednesday, August 10th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus price target of $26.67.

Shares of RVNC stock opened at $22.23 on Monday. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $15.84 and a 200-day moving average of $15.78. The company has a quick ratio of 3.20, a current ratio of 3.38 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 14.80. Revance Therapeutics has a 12-month low of $11.27 and a 12-month high of $30.00. The company has a market capitalization of $1.63 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -5.77 and a beta of 1.03.

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in RVNC. Capital World Investors grew its position in Revance Therapeutics by 25.1% in the fourth quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 3,712,000 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $60,580,000 after purchasing an additional 745,000 shares in the last quarter. D. E. Shaw & Co. Inc. grew its position in Revance Therapeutics by 5,570.1% in the fourth quarter. D. E. Shaw & Co. Inc. now owns 523,918 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $8,550,000 after purchasing an additional 514,678 shares in the last quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc bought a new position in Revance Therapeutics in the fourth quarter valued at $8,131,000. Millennium Management LLC grew its position in Revance Therapeutics by 252.2% in the second quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 470,124 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $6,497,000 after purchasing an additional 336,645 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Walleye Capital LLC grew its position in Revance Therapeutics by 555.8% in the fourth quarter. Walleye Capital LLC now owns 357,237 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $5,830,000 after purchasing an additional 302,760 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 79.94% of the company’s stock.

Revance Therapeutics, Inc, a biotechnology company, engages in the development, manufacture, and commercialization of neuromodulators for various aesthetic and therapeutic indications in the United States and internationally. The company's lead drug candidate is DaxibotulinumtoxinA for injection, which has completed phase III clinical trials for the treatment of glabellar (frown) lines and cervical dystonia; is in phase II clinical trials to treat upper facial lines, moderate or severe dynamic forehead lines, and moderate or severe lateral canthal lines; and has completed Phase II clinical trials for the treatment of adult upper limb spasticity and plantar fasciitis.

