Guggenheim Raises Revance Therapeutics (NASDAQ:RVNC) Price Target to $35.00

Revance Therapeutics (NASDAQ:RVNC – Get Rating) had its target price increased by Guggenheim to $35.00 in a research report report published on Monday morning, Stock Target Advisor reports.
Separately, HC Wainwright increased their price objective on shares of Revance Therapeutics from $20.00 to $25.00 in a research report on Wednesday, August 10th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus price target of $26.67.
Revance Therapeutics Stock Up 2.5 %
Shares of RVNC stock opened at $22.23 on Monday. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $15.84 and a 200-day moving average of $15.78. The company has a quick ratio of 3.20, a current ratio of 3.38 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 14.80. Revance Therapeutics has a 12-month low of $11.27 and a 12-month high of $30.00. The company has a market capitalization of $1.63 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -5.77 and a beta of 1.03.
About Revance Therapeutics
Revance Therapeutics, Inc, a biotechnology company, engages in the development, manufacture, and commercialization of neuromodulators for various aesthetic and therapeutic indications in the United States and internationally. The company's lead drug candidate is DaxibotulinumtoxinA for injection, which has completed phase III clinical trials for the treatment of glabellar (frown) lines and cervical dystonia; is in phase II clinical trials to treat upper facial lines, moderate or severe dynamic forehead lines, and moderate or severe lateral canthal lines; and has completed Phase II clinical trials for the treatment of adult upper limb spasticity and plantar fasciitis.
