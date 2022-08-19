Guider Price Hits $0.0000 on Major Exchanges (GDR)

Guider (GDR) traded down 0.1% against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 20:00 PM E.T. on August 18th. One Guider coin can currently be purchased for approximately $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. Guider has a total market cap of $4,189.43 and $4.00 worth of Guider was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. During the last seven days, Guider has traded 20.8% lower against the U.S. dollar.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Guider Coin Profile

GDR is a coin. It launched on May 6th, 2019. Guider’s total supply is 259,564,000 coins and its circulating supply is 249,181,440 coins. Guider’s official Twitter account is @guider_official and its Facebook page is accessible here. Guider’s official website is bit.ly/2Na3S1d.

Buying and Selling Guider

According to CryptoCompare, “Guider.travel is a high-tech P2P portal for online guides and tours booking. GDR is an ERC20 token that powers the Guider.Travel ecosystem. The portal mechanism has been designed so that the portal commission rate is appointed in tokens with a significant discount, including a number of unique services available for token holders only. “

