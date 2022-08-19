HAL Trust (OTC:HALFF) Stock Price Up 3.2%

HAL Trust (OTC:HALFF – Get Rating) shares rose 3.2% on Wednesday . The stock traded as high as $128.25 and last traded at $128.00. Approximately 1,000 shares were traded during trading, an increase of 77% from the average daily volume of 566 shares. The stock had previously closed at $124.08.

HAL Trust Stock Performance

The firm’s 50-day moving average is $127.32.

About HAL Trust

(Get Rating)

HAL Trust, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the building materials, construction, office furniture, staffing, shipping, orthopedic devices, media, and other businesses in Europe, the United States, Canada, Asia, and internationally. The company produces composite panels for facade cladding, as well as laboratory furniture; supplies timber products and building materials; manufactures panels for various interior surfaces, such as kitchens and retail furniture; and distributes liquefied natural gas.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for HAL Trust Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for HAL Trust and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.