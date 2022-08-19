Handshake Price Down 3.1% Over Last Week (HNS)

Handshake (HNS) traded 2% higher against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 0:00 AM E.T. on August 18th. Over the last seven days, Handshake has traded down 3.1% against the US dollar. Handshake has a total market capitalization of $31.89 million and approximately $80,501.00 worth of Handshake was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Handshake coin can now be purchased for $0.0612 or 0.00000268 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Bitcoin (BTC) traded 2.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $22,802.30 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Ethereum (ETH) traded down 1.7% against the dollar and now trades at $1,821.59 or 0.07988630 BTC.

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded 9.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0733 or 0.00000321 BTC.

Ethereum Classic (ETC) traded down 7% against the dollar and now trades at $38.16 or 0.00167346 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $5.23 or 0.00022942 BTC.

Litecoin (LTC) traded 3.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $58.74 or 0.00257614 BTC.

Monero (XMR) traded down 6.5% against the dollar and now trades at $156.99 or 0.00688502 BTC.

Bitcoin Cash (BCH) traded down 5.7% against the dollar and now trades at $126.49 or 0.00554730 BTC.

DEI (DEI) traded up 5.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.23 or 0.00000998 BTC.

The Sandbox (SAND) traded down 9.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.11 or 0.00004884 BTC.

Handshake (CRYPTO:HNS) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Blake2B + SHA3 hashing algorithm. It was first traded on February 3rd, 2020. Handshake’s total supply is 498,388,271 coins and its circulating supply is 520,929,408 coins. Handshake’s official website is handshake.org. Handshake’s official Twitter account is @HNS. The Reddit community for Handshake is https://reddit.com/r/handshake and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. The official message board for Handshake is kiwi.freenode.net/#handshake.

According to CryptoCompare, “Handshake is an experiment on collaborating to create a decentralized network which results in a global allocation of names. Think of the handles or usernames you use on services such as social networks, and domain names identifying the URI for websites. Nearly all of these services were provided by trusted third parties which prevent the web from truly being decentralized. Handshake provides a means, including key management and server/service authentication, for decentralized web services to experiment. The Internet currently relies upon a single trust root DNS zone and an amalgamation of private companies providing trusted Certificate Authorities to secure the internet, Handshake is an experiment and exploration in alternatives. By providing a way to do decentralized lookup of name records, one can produce hashes and keys to identify resources over decentralized networks without a trusted Certificate Authority corporation. “

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Handshake directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Handshake should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Handshake using one of the exchanges listed above.

