Handy Price Hits $0.0521 on Major Exchanges (HANDY)

Handy (HANDY) traded up 5.2% against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 0:00 AM E.T. on August 18th. Handy has a market capitalization of $10.72 million and approximately $221,825.00 worth of Handy was traded on exchanges in the last day. In the last seven days, Handy has traded 12.1% lower against the dollar. One Handy coin can currently be bought for $0.0521 or 0.00000228 BTC on major exchanges.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Get Handy alerts:

JUMPN (JST) traded 54% lower against the dollar and now trades at $5.46 or 0.00018651 BTC.

Tarality (TARAL) traded 1.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0010 or 0.00000004 BTC.

The Web3 Project (WEB3) traded up 213.7% against the dollar and now trades at $517.71 or 0.02213862 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004381 BTC.

Sweet SOL (SSOL) traded 600.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Bitsubishi (BITSU) traded 37.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $98.34 or 0.00428675 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 3.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.36 or 0.00001586 BTC.

Wrapped Cardano (WADA) traded 8.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.49 or 0.00002160 BTC.

Enegra (EGX) (EGX) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $168.66 or 0.00738903 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded 0.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2,947.45 or 0.07417648 BTC.

Handy Coin Profile

Handy’s total supply is 10,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 205,818,864 coins. Handy’s official website is handypick.io.

Handy Coin Trading

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Handy directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Handy should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Coinbase . Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Handy using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Handy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Handy and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.