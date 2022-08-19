Handy Price Hits $0.0521 on Major Exchanges (HANDY)

Handy (HANDY) traded up 5.2% against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 0:00 AM E.T. on August 18th. Handy has a market capitalization of $10.72 million and approximately $221,825.00 worth of Handy was traded on exchanges in the last day. In the last seven days, Handy has traded 12.1% lower against the dollar. One Handy coin can currently be bought for $0.0521 or 0.00000228 BTC on major exchanges.
Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:
- JUMPN (JST) traded 54% lower against the dollar and now trades at $5.46 or 0.00018651 BTC.
- Tarality (TARAL) traded 1.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0010 or 0.00000004 BTC.
- The Web3 Project (WEB3) traded up 213.7% against the dollar and now trades at $517.71 or 0.02213862 BTC.
- Tether (USDT) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004381 BTC.
- Sweet SOL (SSOL) traded 600.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.
- Bitsubishi (BITSU) traded 37.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $98.34 or 0.00428675 BTC.
- XRP (XRP) traded 3.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.36 or 0.00001586 BTC.
- Wrapped Cardano (WADA) traded 8.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.49 or 0.00002160 BTC.
- Enegra (EGX) (EGX) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $168.66 or 0.00738903 BTC.
- Lido stETH (STETH) traded 0.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2,947.45 or 0.07417648 BTC.
Handy Coin Profile
Handy’s total supply is 10,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 205,818,864 coins. Handy’s official website is handypick.io.
Handy Coin Trading
