Hanesbrands (NYSE:HBI) Lowered to “Sell” at StockNews.com

StockNews.com lowered shares of Hanesbrands (NYSE:HBI – Get Rating) from a hold rating to a sell rating in a report issued on Monday morning.

HBI has been the topic of a number of other research reports. Stifel Nicolaus cut their price objective on shares of Hanesbrands from $11.00 to $10.00 in a research report on Wednesday, July 20th. TheStreet downgraded shares of Hanesbrands from a b- rating to a c+ rating in a research report on Monday, June 6th. Barclays cut their price objective on shares of Hanesbrands from $13.00 to $11.00 and set an equal weight rating on the stock in a research report on Monday. B. Riley cut their price objective on shares of Hanesbrands from $18.00 to $14.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, August 12th. Finally, CL King decreased their price objective on shares of Hanesbrands from $17.00 to $15.00 in a research report on Friday, August 12th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of Hold and an average price target of $12.73.

Hanesbrands Stock Performance

HBI stock opened at $10.64 on Monday. The firm has a market cap of $3.71 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.87 and a beta of 1.46. Hanesbrands has a twelve month low of $9.58 and a twelve month high of $19.78. The company has a quick ratio of 0.69, a current ratio of 1.70 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.09. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $10.73 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $12.96.

Hanesbrands Announces Dividend

Hanesbrands ( NYSE:HBI Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, August 11th. The textile maker reported $0.28 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.33 by ($0.05). Hanesbrands had a return on equity of 79.09% and a net margin of 6.37%. The company had revenue of $1.51 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.69 billion. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.47 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was down 13.8% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts predict that Hanesbrands will post 1.15 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, September 14th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, August 24th will be given a dividend of $0.15 per share. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, August 23rd. This represents a $0.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 5.64%. Hanesbrands’s dividend payout ratio is currently 50.00%.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of HBI. Meeder Asset Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Hanesbrands during the first quarter valued at approximately $30,000. CWM LLC purchased a new position in shares of Hanesbrands in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $38,000. Acadian Asset Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Hanesbrands by 109.5% in the fourth quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 2,715 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $44,000 after acquiring an additional 1,419 shares in the last quarter. Quent Capital LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Hanesbrands in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $44,000. Finally, SeaCrest Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Hanesbrands in the second quarter valued at approximately $45,000. 87.58% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Hanesbrands Company Profile

Hanesbrands Inc, a consumer goods company, designs, manufactures, sources, and sells a range of basic apparel for men, women, and children. The company operates through three segments: Innerwear, Activewear, and International. It sells men's underwear, women's panties, children's underwear, activewear, and socks, as well as intimate apparel, such as bras and shapewears; home goods; and T-shirts, fleece, performance apparel, sport shirts, performance T-shirts and shorts, sports bras, teamwear, and thermals, as well as licensed logo apparel in collegiate bookstores, mass retailers, and other channels.

