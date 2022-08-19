Hannon Armstrong Sustainable Infrastructure Capital (NYSE:HASI) Given New $58.00 Price Target at Morgan Stanley

Hannon Armstrong Sustainable Infrastructure Capital (NYSE:HASI – Get Rating) had its target price hoisted by Morgan Stanley from $55.00 to $58.00 in a research note issued to investors on Thursday morning, The Fly reports. They currently have an equal weight rating on the real estate investment trust’s stock.

Other analysts also recently issued research reports about the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price target on Hannon Armstrong Sustainable Infrastructure Capital from $61.00 to $67.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a research note on Monday, August 8th. StockNews.com raised Hannon Armstrong Sustainable Infrastructure Capital from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research note on Tuesday. Finally, B. Riley lifted their price target on Hannon Armstrong Sustainable Infrastructure Capital from $64.00 to $67.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Friday, April 22nd. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and an average price target of $63.17.

Get Hannon Armstrong Sustainable Infrastructure Capital alerts:

Hannon Armstrong Sustainable Infrastructure Capital Stock Performance

HASI stock opened at $42.54 on Thursday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $37.10 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $40.72. The company has a current ratio of 18.16, a quick ratio of 18.15 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.77. The firm has a market cap of $3.70 billion, a PE ratio of 43.86, a P/E/G ratio of 2.23 and a beta of 1.62. Hannon Armstrong Sustainable Infrastructure Capital has a 1-year low of $28.68 and a 1-year high of $65.74.

Hannon Armstrong Sustainable Infrastructure Capital Dividend Announcement

Hannon Armstrong Sustainable Infrastructure Capital ( NYSE:HASI Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 4th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.60 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.44 by $0.16. Hannon Armstrong Sustainable Infrastructure Capital had a return on equity of 10.73% and a net margin of 38.63%. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.52 EPS. As a group, research analysts forecast that Hannon Armstrong Sustainable Infrastructure Capital will post 1.82 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, October 11th. Investors of record on Tuesday, October 4th will be given a $0.375 dividend. This represents a $1.50 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.53%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, October 3rd. Hannon Armstrong Sustainable Infrastructure Capital’s dividend payout ratio is currently 154.64%.

Insider Activity at Hannon Armstrong Sustainable Infrastructure Capital

In other Hannon Armstrong Sustainable Infrastructure Capital news, CEO Jeffrey Eckel purchased 2,300 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, August 12th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $43.75 per share, with a total value of $100,625.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 537,807 shares in the company, valued at $23,529,056.25. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. 3.40% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Hannon Armstrong Sustainable Infrastructure Capital

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of HASI. Twin Lakes Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Hannon Armstrong Sustainable Infrastructure Capital during the first quarter worth approximately $25,000. CWM LLC bought a new stake in shares of Hannon Armstrong Sustainable Infrastructure Capital during the fourth quarter worth approximately $28,000. Lazard Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Hannon Armstrong Sustainable Infrastructure Capital during the first quarter worth approximately $38,000. CoreCap Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Hannon Armstrong Sustainable Infrastructure Capital during the second quarter worth approximately $35,000. Finally, Bogart Wealth LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Hannon Armstrong Sustainable Infrastructure Capital by 1,250.0% during the second quarter. Bogart Wealth LLC now owns 945 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $36,000 after acquiring an additional 875 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 77.94% of the company’s stock.

About Hannon Armstrong Sustainable Infrastructure Capital

(Get Rating)

Hannon Armstrong Sustainable Infrastructure Capital, Inc provides capital and services to the energy efficiency, renewable energy, and other sustainable infrastructure markets in the United States. The company's projects include building or facility that reduce energy usage or cost through the use of solar generation and energy storage or energy efficiency improvements, including heating, ventilation, and air conditioning systems (HVAC), as well as lighting, energy controls, roofs, windows, building shells, and/or combined heat and power systems.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Hannon Armstrong Sustainable Infrastructure Capital Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Hannon Armstrong Sustainable Infrastructure Capital and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.