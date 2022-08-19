Hartline Investment Corp Makes New Investment in NXP Semiconductors (NASDAQ:NXPI)

Hartline Investment Corp bought a new position in shares of NXP Semiconductors (NASDAQ:NXPI – Get Rating) during the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund bought 1,210 shares of the semiconductor provider’s stock, valued at approximately $249,000.

Other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. BlackRock Inc. grew its holdings in shares of NXP Semiconductors by 3.4% in the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 23,341,781 shares of the semiconductor provider’s stock valued at $5,316,790,000 after purchasing an additional 764,512 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp grew its holdings in NXP Semiconductors by 1.9% during the 4th quarter. State Street Corp now owns 10,800,217 shares of the semiconductor provider’s stock worth $2,466,024,000 after acquiring an additional 204,921 shares in the last quarter. Pictet Asset Management SA grew its holdings in NXP Semiconductors by 3.2% during the 4th quarter. Pictet Asset Management SA now owns 5,935,194 shares of the semiconductor provider’s stock worth $1,351,918,000 after acquiring an additional 182,947 shares in the last quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. grew its holdings in NXP Semiconductors by 6.6% during the 4th quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 4,844,121 shares of the semiconductor provider’s stock worth $1,103,394,000 after acquiring an additional 299,687 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in NXP Semiconductors by 1.5% during the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 4,420,992 shares of the semiconductor provider’s stock worth $1,004,160,000 after acquiring an additional 65,700 shares in the last quarter. 89.03% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NXPI has been the subject of several analyst reports. Oppenheimer lowered their price target on shares of NXP Semiconductors from $235.00 to $210.00 in a report on Thursday, April 28th. Cowen boosted their price objective on shares of NXP Semiconductors from $190.00 to $200.00 in a research report on Wednesday, July 27th. Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on shares of NXP Semiconductors from $180.00 to $183.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 27th. The Goldman Sachs Group reduced their price objective on shares of NXP Semiconductors from $181.00 to $150.00 in a research report on Friday, July 15th. Finally, Piper Sandler reduced their price objective on shares of NXP Semiconductors from $210.00 to $175.00 in a research report on Tuesday, May 3rd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating, nine have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, NXP Semiconductors currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $204.95.

NASDAQ:NXPI opened at $182.76 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.65, a current ratio of 2.15 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.54. NXP Semiconductors has a fifty-two week low of $140.33 and a fifty-two week high of $239.91. The stock has a market cap of $47.99 billion, a PE ratio of 19.95, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.64 and a beta of 1.48. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $167.68 and its 200-day simple moving average is $177.90.

NXP Semiconductors (NASDAQ:NXPI – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, July 25th. The semiconductor provider reported $3.55 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.05 by $0.50. The business had revenue of $3.31 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.27 billion. NXP Semiconductors had a net margin of 19.83% and a return on equity of 49.45%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 27.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $2.05 EPS. Analysts expect that NXP Semiconductors will post 12.72 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, July 6th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, June 15th were issued a $0.845 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, June 14th. This represents a $3.38 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.85%. NXP Semiconductors’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 36.90%.

NXP Semiconductors N.V. offers various semiconductor products. The company's product portfolio includes microcontrollers; application processors, including i.MX application processors, and i.MX 8 and 9 family of applications processors; communication processors; wireless connectivity solutions, such as near field communications, ultra-wideband, Bluetooth low-energy, Zigbee, and Wi-Fi and Wi-Fi/Bluetooth integrated SoCs; analog and interface devices; radio frequency power amplifiers; and security controllers, as well as semiconductor-based environmental and inertial sensors, including pressure, inertial, magnetic, and gyroscopic sensors.

