Hauck Aufhäuser In… Reiterates €30.00 Price Target for freenet (FRA:FNTN)

Hauck Aufhäuser In… set a €30.00 ($30.61) price target on freenet (FRA:FNTN – Get Rating) in a report published on Monday morning, Borsen Zeitung reports.

Other research analysts have also recently issued research reports about the stock. Hauck Aufhäuser Ib set a €28.00 ($28.57) price target on shares of freenet in a report on Monday, May 9th. Barclays set a €27.50 ($28.06) price target on shares of freenet in a report on Tuesday, July 12th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft set a €23.00 ($23.47) price target on shares of freenet in a report on Monday. Jefferies Financial Group set a €29.80 ($30.41) target price on shares of freenet in a report on Tuesday, May 24th. Finally, UBS Group set a €21.40 ($21.84) target price on shares of freenet in a report on Friday, August 12th.

Get freenet alerts:

freenet Trading Up 0.1 %

freenet stock opened at €22.86 ($23.33) on Monday. freenet has a twelve month low of €3.22 ($3.29) and a twelve month high of €32.92 ($33.59). The company has a 50 day moving average of €23.20 and a 200-day moving average of €23.98.

freenet Company Profile

freenet AG provides telecommunications, radio and multimedia, mobile communications, mobile Internet, and digital lifestyle services in Germany. It provides a portfolio of services and products primarily in the areas of mobile voice and data services. The Mobile Communications segment offers mobile communications services, such as marketing of mobile communications services, which include voice and data services from the mobile communications network operators; sells and distributes mobile communications devices, as well as offers additional services for mobile data communications and digital lifestyle; and planning, construction, installation, and maintenance services for WiFi networks.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for freenet Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for freenet and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.