Havencrest Healthcare Partners Sells 24,900 Shares of The Oncology Institute, Inc. (NASDAQ:TOI) Stock

The Oncology Institute, Inc. (NASDAQ:TOI – Get Rating) major shareholder Havencrest Healthcare Partners sold 24,900 shares of Oncology Institute stock in a transaction on Friday, August 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $6.69, for a total value of $166,581.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 15,637,894 shares in the company, valued at approximately $104,617,510.86. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Major shareholders that own at least 10% of a company’s stock are required to disclose their sales and purchases with the SEC.

On Monday, August 15th, Havencrest Healthcare Partners sold 16,663 shares of Oncology Institute stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $6.23, for a total value of $103,810.49.

TOI opened at $7.00 on Friday. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $6.17 and its 200 day moving average price is $6.73. The Oncology Institute, Inc. has a 12-month low of $3.75 and a 12-month high of $12.66.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of TOI. Deerfield Management Company L.P. Series C purchased a new stake in Oncology Institute during the fourth quarter worth about $32,137,000. Redmile Group LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Oncology Institute during the fourth quarter worth approximately $24,375,000. Parian Global Management LP purchased a new stake in shares of Oncology Institute during the fourth quarter worth approximately $4,550,000. Saba Capital Management L.P. purchased a new stake in shares of Oncology Institute during the fourth quarter worth approximately $3,732,000. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. increased its stake in shares of Oncology Institute by 89.5% during the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 838,321 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,977,000 after buying an additional 395,977 shares during the period.

Separately, Jefferies Financial Group initiated coverage on Oncology Institute in a research report on Monday. They issued a “buy” rating and a $10.00 target price on the stock.

The Oncology Institute, Inc, an oncology company, provides medical oncology services in the United States. Its services include physician services, in-house infusion and dispensary, clinical trial services, radiation, outpatient stem cell transplants and transfusions programs, and patient support. The company also offers and manages clinical trial services, such as managing clinical trials, palliative care programs, and stem cell transplants services.

