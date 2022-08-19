Havencrest Healthcare Partners Sells 24,900 Shares of The Oncology Institute, Inc. (NASDAQ:TOI) Stock

The Oncology Institute, Inc. (NASDAQ:TOI – Get Rating) major shareholder Havencrest Healthcare Partners sold 24,900 shares of Oncology Institute stock in a transaction on Friday, August 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $6.69, for a total value of $166,581.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 15,637,894 shares in the company, valued at approximately $104,617,510.86. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Major shareholders that own at least 10% of a company’s stock are required to disclose their sales and purchases with the SEC.
Havencrest Healthcare Partners also recently made the following trade(s):
- On Monday, August 15th, Havencrest Healthcare Partners sold 16,663 shares of Oncology Institute stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $6.23, for a total value of $103,810.49.
Oncology Institute Price Performance
TOI opened at $7.00 on Friday. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $6.17 and its 200 day moving average price is $6.73. The Oncology Institute, Inc. has a 12-month low of $3.75 and a 12-month high of $12.66.
Institutional Trading of Oncology Institute
Wall Street Analyst Weigh In
Separately, Jefferies Financial Group initiated coverage on Oncology Institute in a research report on Monday. They issued a “buy” rating and a $10.00 target price on the stock.
Oncology Institute Company Profile
The Oncology Institute, Inc, an oncology company, provides medical oncology services in the United States. Its services include physician services, in-house infusion and dispensary, clinical trial services, radiation, outpatient stem cell transplants and transfusions programs, and patient support. The company also offers and manages clinical trial services, such as managing clinical trials, palliative care programs, and stem cell transplants services.
