Hawaiian (NASDAQ:HA) Research Coverage Started at Melius

Melius began coverage on shares of Hawaiian (NASDAQ:HA – Get Rating) in a research report report published on Monday, The Fly reports. The brokerage issued a hold rating on the transportation company’s stock.

Other research analysts have also issued reports about the company. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut their price objective on Hawaiian from $23.00 to $17.00 in a report on Wednesday, July 27th. StockNews.com downgraded Hawaiian from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research note on Thursday, July 28th. Susquehanna Bancshares lowered their target price on Hawaiian from $17.00 to $16.00 and set a neutral rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, July 12th. Finally, Susquehanna lowered their target price on Hawaiian from $17.00 to $16.00 and set a neutral rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, July 12th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and six have issued a hold rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Hawaiian presently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $16.20.

Hawaiian Stock Up 0.5 %

Shares of NASDAQ:HA opened at $16.55 on Monday. The business’s 50-day moving average is $15.14 and its 200 day moving average is $16.97. Hawaiian has a 1 year low of $12.76 and a 1 year high of $24.27. The company has a quick ratio of 1.47, a current ratio of 1.47 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.48.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Hawaiian

Hawaiian Company Profile

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its stake in shares of Hawaiian by 1.7% in the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 5,423,323 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $106,840,000 after buying an additional 88,437 shares in the last quarter. U S Global Investors Inc. grew its stake in shares of Hawaiian by 3.0% in the first quarter. U S Global Investors Inc. now owns 5,012,194 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $98,740,000 after buying an additional 143,808 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp grew its stake in shares of Hawaiian by 7.0% in the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 2,845,245 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $56,051,000 after buying an additional 185,579 shares in the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP grew its stake in shares of Hawaiian by 13.6% in the first quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 2,170,999 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $42,767,000 after buying an additional 259,426 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Towle & Co grew its stake in shares of Hawaiian by 18.8% in the second quarter. Towle & Co now owns 1,484,830 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $21,248,000 after buying an additional 234,790 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 88.28% of the company’s stock.

Hawaiian Holdings, Inc, through its subsidiary, Hawaiian Airlines, Inc, engages in the scheduled air transportation of passengers and cargo. The company provides daily services on North America routes between the State of Hawai'i and Long Beach, Los Angeles, Oakland, Sacramento, San Diego, San Francisco, and San Jose, California; Las Vegas, Nevada; Seattle, Washington; Portland, Oregon; Phoenix, Arizona; and New York City, New York.

Further Reading

