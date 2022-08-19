Haydale Graphene Industries (LON:HAYD) Sets New 52-Week Low at $2.90

Haydale Graphene Industries plc (LON:HAYD – Get Rating) shares reached a new 52-week low during mid-day trading on Friday . The company traded as low as GBX 2.90 ($0.04) and last traded at GBX 3.20 ($0.04), with a volume of 2384059 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at GBX 3 ($0.04).

Haydale Graphene Industries Price Performance

The company has a market cap of £16.33 million and a PE ratio of -3.00. The business’s 50 day moving average price is GBX 5 and its 200-day moving average price is GBX 5.23. The company has a quick ratio of 3.14, a current ratio of 3.93 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 40.65.

Haydale Graphene Industries Company Profile

Haydale Graphene Industries plc, through its subsidiaries, functionalizes graphene and other nanomaterials in the United Kingdom, Europe, the United States, China, Thailand, South Korea, Japan, and internationally. It offers composites; elastomers; graphene and silver-based complex fluids for radio frequency identification market; piezo resistive nanomaterial enhanced inks graphene-based sensor systems; flexible electronics; and test strips for self-diagnostic biomedical sensor device.

