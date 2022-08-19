HC Wainwright Trims Imago BioSciences (NASDAQ:IMGO) Target Price to $35.00

Imago BioSciences (NASDAQ:IMGO – Get Rating) had its price objective cut by HC Wainwright from $36.00 to $35.00 in a research report released on Tuesday, MarketBeat reports. They currently have a buy rating on the stock.

Imago BioSciences Stock Down 0.8 %

Shares of Imago BioSciences stock opened at $19.09 on Tuesday. Imago BioSciences has a 12-month low of $11.56 and a 12-month high of $35.68. The stock has a market cap of $644.10 million and a P/E ratio of -10.72. The business’s 50 day moving average is $15.43 and its 200-day moving average is $17.73.

Get Imago BioSciences alerts:

Insider Activity at Imago BioSciences

In related news, insider Jennifer Peppe sold 5,598 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, August 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $19.41, for a total value of $108,657.18. Following the sale, the insider now owns 148,809 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,888,382.69. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 7,721 shares of company stock worth $147,356. Company insiders own 14.90% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

About Imago BioSciences

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. FMR LLC grew its position in Imago BioSciences by 4.4% in the second quarter. FMR LLC now owns 5,060,365 shares of the company’s stock valued at $67,759,000 after acquiring an additional 212,359 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. lifted its stake in Imago BioSciences by 146.2% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 3,290,894 shares of the company’s stock valued at $63,415,000 after buying an additional 1,954,112 shares during the period. Frazier Life Sciences Management L.P. acquired a new position in Imago BioSciences in the first quarter valued at approximately $57,256,000. Citadel Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of Imago BioSciences by 0.7% during the second quarter. Citadel Advisors LLC now owns 2,517,041 shares of the company’s stock valued at $33,703,000 after acquiring an additional 18,620 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Woodline Partners LP increased its holdings in shares of Imago BioSciences by 101.9% during the fourth quarter. Woodline Partners LP now owns 848,129 shares of the company’s stock valued at $20,109,000 after acquiring an additional 428,127 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 88.28% of the company’s stock.

(Get Rating)

Imago BioSciences, Inc, a clinical stage biopharmaceutical company, discovers and develops small molecule product candidates that target lysine-specific demethylase 1(LSD1), an enzyme that used in the production of blood cells in the bone marrow. Its lead product candidate is bomedemstat, which is in Phase II clinical trials for the treatment of myeloproliferative neoplasms chronic cancers of the bone marrow, such as myelofibrosis, essential thrombocythemia, and polycythemia vera.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Imago BioSciences Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Imago BioSciences and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.