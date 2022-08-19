HC Wainwright Trims Imago BioSciences (NASDAQ:IMGO) Target Price to $35.00

Imago BioSciences (NASDAQ:IMGO – Get Rating) had its price objective cut by HC Wainwright from $36.00 to $35.00 in a research report released on Tuesday, MarketBeat reports. They currently have a buy rating on the stock.
Imago BioSciences Stock Down 0.8 %
Shares of Imago BioSciences stock opened at $19.09 on Tuesday. Imago BioSciences has a 12-month low of $11.56 and a 12-month high of $35.68. The stock has a market cap of $644.10 million and a P/E ratio of -10.72. The business’s 50 day moving average is $15.43 and its 200-day moving average is $17.73.
In related news, insider Jennifer Peppe sold 5,598 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, August 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $19.41, for a total value of $108,657.18. Following the sale, the insider now owns 148,809 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,888,382.69. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 7,721 shares of company stock worth $147,356. Company insiders own 14.90% of the company’s stock.
Imago BioSciences, Inc, a clinical stage biopharmaceutical company, discovers and develops small molecule product candidates that target lysine-specific demethylase 1(LSD1), an enzyme that used in the production of blood cells in the bone marrow. Its lead product candidate is bomedemstat, which is in Phase II clinical trials for the treatment of myeloproliferative neoplasms chronic cancers of the bone marrow, such as myelofibrosis, essential thrombocythemia, and polycythemia vera.
