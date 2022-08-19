Head-To-Head Analysis: HSBC (NYSE:HSBC) vs. Catalyst Bancorp (NASDAQ:CLST)

HSBC (NYSE:HSBC – Get Rating) and Catalyst Bancorp (NASDAQ:CLST – Get Rating) are both finance companies, but which is the superior investment? We will compare the two companies based on the strength of their analyst recommendations, risk, earnings, profitability, institutional ownership, valuation and dividends.

Earnings & Valuation

This table compares HSBC and Catalyst Bancorp’s top-line revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio HSBC $49.55 billion 2.61 $13.92 billion $3.35 9.50 Catalyst Bancorp $10.32 million 6.78 $1.93 million N/A N/A

HSBC has higher revenue and earnings than Catalyst Bancorp.

Analyst Ratings

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score HSBC 0 6 5 0 2.45 Catalyst Bancorp 0 0 0 0 N/A

This is a breakdown of recent ratings for HSBC and Catalyst Bancorp, as provided by MarketBeat.

Insider & Institutional Ownership

1.1% of HSBC shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 13.5% of Catalyst Bancorp shares are held by institutional investors. 3.6% of Catalyst Bancorp shares are held by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, large money managers and hedge funds believe a company is poised for long-term growth.

Profitability

This table compares HSBC and Catalyst Bancorp’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets HSBC 27.66% 6.69% 0.46% Catalyst Bancorp 13.44% 1.66% 0.48%

Summary

HSBC beats Catalyst Bancorp on 5 of the 9 factors compared between the two stocks.

About HSBC

HSBC Holdings plc provides banking and financial services worldwide. The company operates through Wealth and Personal Banking, Commercial Banking, and Global Banking and Markets segments. The Wealth and Personal Banking segment offers retail banking and wealth products, including current and savings accounts, mortgages and personal loans, credit and debit cards, and local and international payment services; and wealth management services comprising insurance and investment products, global asset management services, investment management, and private wealth solutions. This segment serves personal banking and high net worth individuals. The Commercial Banking segment provides credit and lending, treasury management, payment, cash management, commercial insurance, and investment services; commercial cards; international trade and receivables finance services; foreign exchange products; capital raising services on debt and equity markets; and advisory services. It serves small and medium sized enterprises, mid-market enterprises, and corporates. The Global Banking and Markets segment offers financing, advisory, and transaction services; and credit, rates, foreign exchange, equities, money markets, and securities services; and engages in principal investment activities. It serves government, corporate and institutional clients, and private investors. HSBC Holdings plc was founded in 1865 and is headquartered in London, the United Kingdom.

About Catalyst Bancorp

Catalyst Bancorp, Inc. operates as a holding company for St. Landry Homestead Federal Savings Bank that provides banking products and services in the Acadiana region of south-central Louisiana. The company accepts various deposit products, including savings accounts, demand and NOW accounts, money market accounts, and certificates of deposit. It also offers one- to four-family residential mortgage, commercial real estate loans and multi-family residential, construction and land, commercial and industrial, and consumer loans. In addition, the company invests in various types of securities comprising mortgage-backed securities, the U.S. treasury obligations, securities of various federal agencies and of state and municipal governments, certificates of deposit at federally insured banks and savings institutions, and federal funds. It operates through six full-service branches located in Carencro, Eunice, Lafayette, Opelousas, and Port Barre. The company was founded in 1922 and is headquartered in Opelousas, Louisiana.

