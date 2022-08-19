Head to Head Analysis: Olaplex (OLPX) & Its Rivals

Olaplex (NASDAQ:OLPX – Get Rating) is one of 25 public companies in the “Toilet preparations” industry, but how does it compare to its competitors? We will compare Olaplex to similar businesses based on the strength of its dividends, earnings, institutional ownership, analyst recommendations, risk, profitability and valuation.

Valuation and Earnings

This table compares Olaplex and its competitors top-line revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Get Olaplex alerts:

Gross Revenue Net Income Price/Earnings Ratio Olaplex $598.36 million $220.78 million 40.43 Olaplex Competitors $3.92 billion $335.28 million 35.89

Olaplex’s competitors have higher revenue and earnings than Olaplex. Olaplex is trading at a higher price-to-earnings ratio than its competitors, indicating that it is currently more expensive than other companies in its industry.

Analyst Ratings

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Olaplex 0 1 10 1 3.00 Olaplex Competitors 121 931 965 23 2.44

This is a summary of recent ratings and recommmendations for Olaplex and its competitors, as reported by MarketBeat.com.

Olaplex presently has a consensus target price of $26.58, suggesting a potential upside of 64.36%. As a group, “Toilet preparations” companies have a potential upside of 15.25%. Given Olaplex’s stronger consensus rating and higher probable upside, analysts plainly believe Olaplex is more favorable than its competitors.

Profitability

This table compares Olaplex and its competitors’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Olaplex 38.00% 59.00% 21.23% Olaplex Competitors -5.67% 33.74% 3.80%

Insider & Institutional Ownership

91.1% of Olaplex shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 52.4% of shares of all “Toilet preparations” companies are held by institutional investors. 5.2% of Olaplex shares are held by company insiders. Comparatively, 19.5% of shares of all “Toilet preparations” companies are held by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, large money managers and endowments believe a company is poised for long-term growth.

Summary

Olaplex beats its competitors on 9 of the 12 factors compared.

Olaplex Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Olaplex Holdings, Inc. manufactures and sells hair care products. The company offers hair care shampoos and conditioners for use in treatment, maintenance, and protection of hair. It provides hair care products to professional hair salons, retailers, and everyday consumers. The company was founded in 2014 and is based in Santa Barbara, California.

Receive News & Ratings for Olaplex Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Olaplex and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.