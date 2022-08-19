HeiQ (LON:HEIQ) Stock Price Up 2.2%

HeiQ Plc (LON:HEIQ – Get Rating) rose 2.2% during trading on Wednesday . The company traded as high as GBX 73 ($0.88) and last traded at GBX 71 ($0.86). Approximately 58,012 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 70% from the average daily volume of 190,701 shares. The stock had previously closed at GBX 69.50 ($0.84).

The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is GBX 78.57 and its 200 day simple moving average is GBX 85.44. The company has a quick ratio of 1.44, a current ratio of 2.21 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 16.87. The company has a market cap of £98.08 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of 3,625.00.

HeiQ Plc operates in the antimicrobial fabrics and textile chemicals market in Europe, North and South America, Asia, and internationally. It provides functional textile technologies, functional materials, functional consumer goods, and functional ecosystems. The company also offers marketing and rebranding, testing, regulatory affairs, technical support, and product development services.

