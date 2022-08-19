Hemogenyx Pharmaceuticals (LON:HEMO) Trading Down 1.6%

Hemogenyx Pharmaceuticals Plc (LON:HEMO – Get Rating) was down 1.6% on Wednesday . The company traded as low as GBX 1.55 ($0.02) and last traded at GBX 1.58 ($0.02). Approximately 562,898 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 90% from the average daily volume of 5,444,269 shares. The stock had previously closed at GBX 1.60 ($0.02).

Hemogenyx Pharmaceuticals Trading Down 0.3 %

The stock has a market cap of £14.65 million and a P/E ratio of -2.14. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is GBX 1.34 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is GBX 1.44. The company has a quick ratio of 19.41, a current ratio of 20.23 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12.

Hemogenyx Pharmaceuticals Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Hemogenyx Pharmaceuticals Plc, a preclinical-stage biotechnology company, focuses on the discovery, development, and commercialization of therapies and treatments for blood diseases. It is involved in developing products for bone marrow/hematopoietic stem cell (BM/HSC) transplant market, including CDX bi-specific antibody targeting relapsed/refractory acute myeloid leukaemia (R/R AML), subset of acute lymphoblastic leukaemia, and myelodysplastic syndrome conditioning bone marrow transplants to substitute traditional chemotherapy and/or radiation; HEMO-CAR-T therapy, a chimeric antigen receptor T-cells to identify and destroy human AML-derived cells in vitro and in vivo; and Human Postnatal Hematopoietic Endothelial Cells, a stem cell therapy product for BM/HSC transplants.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Hemogenyx Pharmaceuticals Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Hemogenyx Pharmaceuticals and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.