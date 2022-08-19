Henkel AG & Co. KGaA (FRA:HEN3) Given a €69.00 Price Target at Jefferies Financial Group

Jefferies Financial Group set a €69.00 ($70.41) price target on Henkel AG & Co. KGaA (FRA:HEN3 – Get Rating) in a research report sent to investors on Monday morning, Borsen Zeitung reports.

HEN3 has been the topic of a number of other reports. Morgan Stanley set a €56.00 ($57.14) target price on Henkel AG & Co. KGaA in a research note on Tuesday, June 28th. The Goldman Sachs Group set a €67.00 ($68.37) price objective on shares of Henkel AG & Co. KGaA in a research report on Friday, July 15th. HSBC set a €87.00 ($88.78) target price on shares of Henkel AG & Co. KGaA in a research report on Tuesday, June 7th. Credit Suisse Group set a €66.00 ($67.35) price target on Henkel AG & Co. KGaA in a report on Monday, July 4th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a €65.00 ($66.33) price objective on Henkel AG & Co. KGaA in a report on Monday, July 4th.

Shares of FRA HEN3 opened at €66.72 ($68.08) on Monday. Henkel AG & Co. KGaA has a 12-month low of €103.00 ($105.10) and a 12-month high of €129.65 ($132.30). The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is €61.56 and its 200 day simple moving average is €63.45.

Henkel AG & Co KGaA, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the adhesive technologies, beauty care, and laundry and home care businesses worldwide. The company's Adhesive Technologies segment offers adhesives, sealants, and functional coatings for various business areas, including packaging and consumer goods; automotive and metals; electronics and industrials; and craftsmen, construction, and professional industries.

