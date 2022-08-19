Heritage Wealth Advisors Acquires 212 Shares of iShares Select Dividend ETF (NASDAQ:DVY)

Heritage Wealth Advisors boosted its holdings in iShares Select Dividend ETF (NASDAQ:DVY – Get Rating) by 9.4% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 2,472 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 212 shares during the quarter. Heritage Wealth Advisors’ holdings in iShares Select Dividend ETF were worth $317,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. CBIZ Investment Advisory Services LLC bought a new position in shares of iShares Select Dividend ETF during the 1st quarter valued at $115,536,000. Truist Financial Corp lifted its holdings in shares of iShares Select Dividend ETF by 49.0% during the 1st quarter. Truist Financial Corp now owns 2,305,119 shares of the company’s stock valued at $295,354,000 after buying an additional 757,966 shares during the period. Horizon Investments LLC bought a new position in shares of iShares Select Dividend ETF during the 4th quarter valued at $73,938,000. Wells Fargo & Company MN increased its stake in shares of iShares Select Dividend ETF by 6.2% in the 4th quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 5,434,593 shares of the company’s stock worth $666,226,000 after purchasing an additional 319,268 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Advisor Group Holdings Inc. raised its holdings in iShares Select Dividend ETF by 68.0% in the 1st quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 742,200 shares of the company’s stock worth $92,400,000 after purchasing an additional 300,335 shares during the period.

iShares Select Dividend ETF Stock Performance

Shares of DVY opened at $127.70 on Friday. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $119.46 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $124.00. iShares Select Dividend ETF has a 52 week low of $112.29 and a 52 week high of $133.33.

iShares Select Dividend ETF Cuts Dividend

iShares Select Dividend ETF Company Profile

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, June 15th. Investors of record on Friday, June 10th were paid a dividend of $0.867 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, June 9th. This represents a $3.47 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.72%.

(Get Rating)

iShares Select Dividend ETF, formerly iShares Dow Jones Select Dividend Index Fund (the Fund), is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Dow Jones U.S. Select Dividend Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of a selected group of equity securities issued by companies that have provided relatively high dividend yields on a consistent basis over time.

Featured Stories

