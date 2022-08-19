Heritage Wealth Advisors Lowers Stake in RPM International Inc. (NYSE:RPM)

Heritage Wealth Advisors trimmed its holdings in RPM International Inc. (NYSE:RPM – Get Rating) by 51.4% in the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 679 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock after selling 718 shares during the period. Heritage Wealth Advisors’ holdings in RPM International were worth $55,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Boston Trust Walden Corp lifted its position in RPM International by 13.1% in the first quarter. Boston Trust Walden Corp now owns 554,422 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $45,152,000 after purchasing an additional 64,242 shares during the period. GW&K Investment Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of RPM International by 7.1% in the 1st quarter. GW&K Investment Management LLC now owns 608,047 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $49,519,000 after buying an additional 40,198 shares during the period. Twin Tree Management LP boosted its stake in shares of RPM International by 422.1% in the fourth quarter. Twin Tree Management LP now owns 27,168 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $2,744,000 after buying an additional 35,602 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in RPM International by 2.2% during the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 1,601,983 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $161,533,000 after acquiring an additional 34,887 shares during the period. Finally, Renaissance Group LLC grew its holdings in RPM International by 11.0% during the fourth quarter. Renaissance Group LLC now owns 321,653 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $32,487,000 after acquiring an additional 31,830 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 79.96% of the company’s stock.

In related news, VP Matthew T. Ratajczak sold 993 shares of RPM International stock in a transaction on Friday, July 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $90.02, for a total value of $89,389.86. Following the transaction, the vice president now owns 55,546 shares in the company, valued at $5,000,250.92. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. In other news, SVP Edward W. Moore sold 2,108 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, July 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $87.74, for a total transaction of $184,955.92. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 56,086 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,920,985.64. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, VP Matthew T. Ratajczak sold 993 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, July 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $90.02, for a total transaction of $89,389.86. Following the sale, the vice president now directly owns 55,546 shares in the company, valued at $5,000,250.92. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 5,701 shares of company stock valued at $506,370 in the last ninety days. Company insiders own 1.60% of the company’s stock.

RPM has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Bank of America lowered their price target on shares of RPM International from $90.00 to $78.00 and set an “underperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, July 13th. TheStreet upgraded RPM International from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a report on Monday, July 25th. StockNews.com raised RPM International from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 10th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group assumed coverage on RPM International in a report on Monday, June 27th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $95.00 target price on the stock. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, RPM International currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $96.75.

RPM International stock opened at $95.40 on Friday. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $84.07 and its two-hundred day moving average is $84.43. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.05, a current ratio of 1.56 and a quick ratio of 0.96. The stock has a market capitalization of $12.31 billion, a P/E ratio of 25.17, a P/E/G ratio of 4.50 and a beta of 0.96. RPM International Inc. has a 12-month low of $74.56 and a 12-month high of $101.48.

RPM International (NYSE:RPM – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, July 25th. The specialty chemicals company reported $1.42 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.44 by ($0.02). RPM International had a return on equity of 25.57% and a net margin of 7.33%. The business had revenue of $1.98 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.96 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $1.28 EPS. RPM International’s revenue for the quarter was up 13.7% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts predict that RPM International Inc. will post 4.31 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, July 29th. Shareholders of record on Friday, July 15th were issued a $0.40 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, July 14th. This represents a $1.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.68%. RPM International’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 42.22%.

RPM International Inc manufactures, markets, and sells specialty chemicals for the industrial, specialty, and consumer markets worldwide. It offers waterproofing, coating, and institutional roofing systems; sealants, air barriers, tapes, and foams; residential home weatherization systems; roofing and building maintenance services; sealing and bonding, subfloor preparation, flooring, and glazing solutions; resin flooring systems, polyurethane, MMA waterproof, epoxy floor paint and coatings, concrete repair, and protection products; solutions for fire stopping and intumescent steel coating, and manufacturing industry; rolled asphalt roofing materials and chemical admixtures; concrete and masonry admixtures, concrete fibers, curing and sealing compounds, structural grouts and mortars, epoxy adhesives, injection resins, polyurethane foams, floor hardeners and toppings, joint fillers, industrial and architectural coatings, decorative color/stains/stamps, and restoration materials; insulated building cladding materials; and concrete form wall systems.

