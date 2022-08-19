Heritage Wealth Advisors Sells 2,300 Shares of The Estée Lauder Companies Inc. (NYSE:EL)

Heritage Wealth Advisors trimmed its stake in The Estée Lauder Companies Inc. (NYSE:EL – Get Rating) by 85.5% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 390 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,300 shares during the period. Heritage Wealth Advisors’ holdings in Estée Lauder Companies were worth $106,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV raised its holdings in Estée Lauder Companies by 16.4% in the 4th quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV now owns 5,558 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,058,000 after acquiring an additional 785 shares in the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. increased its holdings in Estée Lauder Companies by 2.9% in the 4th quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 196,072 shares of the company’s stock valued at $72,586,000 after buying an additional 5,470 shares during the period. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Estée Lauder Companies in the 4th quarter valued at $167,000. NorthRock Partners LLC bought a new position in shares of Estée Lauder Companies during the 4th quarter worth about $555,000. Finally, Summit Financial LLC boosted its position in shares of Estée Lauder Companies by 33.6% during the 4th quarter. Summit Financial LLC now owns 2,638 shares of the company’s stock valued at $977,000 after acquiring an additional 664 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 58.85% of the company’s stock.

Estée Lauder Companies Trading Up 1.8 %

Shares of NYSE EL opened at $281.62 on Friday. The Estée Lauder Companies Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $225.39 and a fifty-two week high of $374.20. The firm has a market capitalization of $100.64 billion, a P/E ratio of 30.81, a P/E/G ratio of 3.36 and a beta of 0.97. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.84, a current ratio of 1.75 and a quick ratio of 1.23. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $258.42 and its 200 day simple moving average is $266.64.

Estée Lauder Companies Announces Dividend

Estée Lauder Companies ( NYSE:EL Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 18th. The company reported $0.42 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.34 by $0.08. Estée Lauder Companies had a return on equity of 45.06% and a net margin of 18.53%. The company had revenue of $3.56 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.48 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $0.78 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 9.5% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts predict that The Estée Lauder Companies Inc. will post 7.12 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 15th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, August 31st will be paid a $0.60 dividend. This represents a $2.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.85%. Estée Lauder Companies’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 26.26%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of research firms have weighed in on EL. UBS Group lifted their price objective on Estée Lauder Companies from $266.00 to $289.00 in a report on Friday. Edward Jones upgraded Estée Lauder Companies from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 27th. Raymond James cut their price objective on Estée Lauder Companies from $345.00 to $320.00 in a report on Wednesday, May 4th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their target price on shares of Estée Lauder Companies from $266.00 to $280.00 in a report on Friday. Finally, Societe Generale cut their price target on shares of Estée Lauder Companies to $258.00 and set a “na” rating for the company in a report on Monday, May 16th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, sixteen have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $334.40.

Insider Activity at Estée Lauder Companies

In other news, EVP Carl P. Haney sold 548 shares of Estée Lauder Companies stock in a transaction on Friday, June 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $263.88, for a total transaction of $144,606.24. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 3,296 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $869,748.48. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. In related news, EVP Carl P. Haney sold 1,965 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $237.92, for a total value of $467,512.80. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 4,515 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,074,208.80. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, EVP Carl P. Haney sold 548 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, June 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $263.88, for a total transaction of $144,606.24. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 3,296 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $869,748.48. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 13.95% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Estée Lauder Companies Profile

The Estée Lauder Companies Inc manufactures, markets, and sells skin care, makeup, fragrance, and hair care products worldwide. The company offers a range of skin care products, including moisturizers, serums, cleansers, toners, body care, exfoliators, acne care and oil correctors, facial masks, cleansing devices, and sun care products; and makeup products, such as lipsticks, lip glosses, mascaras, foundations, eyeshadows, nail polishes, and powders, as well as compacts, brushes, and other makeup tools.

