Heritage Wealth Advisors Sells 400 Shares of Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:VWO)

Heritage Wealth Advisors reduced its position in shares of Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:VWO – Get Rating) by 30.5% in the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 910 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 400 shares during the period. Heritage Wealth Advisors’ holdings in Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF were worth $42,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. JT Stratford LLC boosted its position in Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF by 5.3% in the 4th quarter. JT Stratford LLC now owns 4,296 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $212,000 after buying an additional 216 shares during the period. Clear Perspective Advisors LLC grew its stake in Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF by 3.2% in the fourth quarter. Clear Perspective Advisors LLC now owns 6,977 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $345,000 after purchasing an additional 216 shares in the last quarter. MONECO Advisors LLC increased its holdings in Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF by 2.8% during the 4th quarter. MONECO Advisors LLC now owns 8,407 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $416,000 after purchasing an additional 226 shares during the period. Atlas Brown Inc. raised its position in Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF by 5.3% during the 1st quarter. Atlas Brown Inc. now owns 4,561 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $210,000 after purchasing an additional 231 shares in the last quarter. Finally, SlateStone Wealth LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF by 0.6% in the 1st quarter. SlateStone Wealth LLC now owns 42,085 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $1,941,000 after buying an additional 235 shares during the period.

Shares of Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF stock opened at $42.03 on Friday. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $41.40 and its 200-day moving average price is $44.00. Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF has a 12 month low of $39.57 and a 12 month high of $53.44.

The Fund seeks to track the performance of the FTSE Emerging Markets All Cap China A Inclusion Index, that measures the return of stocks issued by companies located in emerging market countries.

