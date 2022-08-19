Heritage Wealth Advisors Takes $173,000 Position in Goldman Sachs ActiveBeta U.S. Large Cap Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:GSLC)

Heritage Wealth Advisors purchased a new stake in Goldman Sachs ActiveBeta U.S. Large Cap Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:GSLC – Get Rating) during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor purchased 1,946 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $173,000.

Other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. First Command Advisory Services Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Goldman Sachs ActiveBeta U.S. Large Cap Equity ETF by 0.8% in the 1st quarter. First Command Advisory Services Inc. now owns 14,440,682 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,286,151,000 after purchasing an additional 119,605 shares during the period. KCM Investment Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of Goldman Sachs ActiveBeta U.S. Large Cap Equity ETF by 5.1% in the 4th quarter. KCM Investment Advisors LLC now owns 8,313 shares of the company’s stock valued at $791,000 after buying an additional 400 shares in the last quarter. Stephens Inc. AR increased its position in shares of Goldman Sachs ActiveBeta U.S. Large Cap Equity ETF by 1.0% in the 4th quarter. Stephens Inc. AR now owns 75,423 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,176,000 after buying an additional 777 shares in the last quarter. Prospera Financial Services Inc bought a new stake in shares of Goldman Sachs ActiveBeta U.S. Large Cap Equity ETF in the 1st quarter valued at $29,000. Finally, Mengis Capital Management Inc. increased its position in shares of Goldman Sachs ActiveBeta U.S. Large Cap Equity ETF by 0.7% in the 1st quarter. Mengis Capital Management Inc. now owns 27,736 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,469,000 after buying an additional 201 shares in the last quarter.

Get Goldman Sachs ActiveBeta U.S. Large Cap Equity ETF alerts:

Goldman Sachs ActiveBeta U.S. Large Cap Equity ETF Stock Performance

GSLC opened at $84.80 on Friday. Goldman Sachs ActiveBeta U.S. Large Cap Equity ETF has a 12 month low of $72.19 and a 12 month high of $95.90. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $78.25 and a 200 day simple moving average of $82.62.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Goldman Sachs ActiveBeta U.S. Large Cap Equity ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Goldman Sachs ActiveBeta U.S. Large Cap Equity ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.