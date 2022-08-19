Hina Inu (HINA) Price Tops $0.0000 on Exchanges

Hina Inu (HINA) traded 12.6% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 1 day period ending at 17:00 PM E.T. on August 19th. Hina Inu has a market cap of $983,009.05 and approximately $14,271.00 worth of Hina Inu was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last week, Hina Inu has traded up 0.5% against the U.S. dollar. One Hina Inu coin can currently be purchased for $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC on major exchanges.
Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:
- JUMPN (JST) traded 54% lower against the dollar and now trades at $5.46 or 0.00018651 BTC.
- Tarality (TARAL) traded 16.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0009 or 0.00000004 BTC.
- The Web3 Project (WEB3) traded 213.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $517.71 or 0.02213862 BTC.
- Tether (USDT) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004705 BTC.
- Sweet SOL (SSOL) traded up 600.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.
- Bitsubishi (BITSU) traded 37.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $98.34 or 0.00428675 BTC.
- XRP (XRP) traded down 10% against the dollar and now trades at $0.34 or 0.00001604 BTC.
- Wrapped Cardano (WADA) traded 12.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.46 or 0.00002181 BTC.
- Enegra (EGX) (EGX) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $168.56 or 0.00793114 BTC.
- Lido stETH (STETH) traded 0.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2,947.45 or 0.07417648 BTC.
Hina Inu Coin Profile
Hina Inu’s official Twitter account is @HINAINU2.
