Hiscox (OTCMKTS:HCXLF) Given New GBX 1,150 Price Target at Barclays

Hiscox (OTCMKTS:HCXLF – Get Rating) had its price target hoisted by Barclays from GBX 1,144 ($13.82) to GBX 1,150 ($13.90) in a research note issued to investors on Monday morning, The Fly reports.

A number of other equities research analysts have also commented on HCXLF. Credit Suisse Group raised their price target on Hiscox from GBX 1,085 ($13.11) to GBX 1,250 ($15.10) in a research report on Thursday, April 28th. HSBC raised shares of Hiscox from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research report on Friday, May 6th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price objective on shares of Hiscox from GBX 895 ($10.81) to GBX 900 ($10.87) in a research report on Wednesday, July 6th. Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on Hiscox from GBX 1,159 ($14.00) to GBX 1,194 ($14.43) in a research note on Friday, May 6th. Finally, Investec raised Hiscox from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research report on Monday, April 25th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Hiscox presently has an average rating of Moderate Buy and an average target price of $1,098.80.

Hiscox Stock Performance

HCXLF opened at $10.52 on Monday. Hiscox has a 12 month low of $10.52 and a 12 month high of $13.23. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $11.21 and a 200 day simple moving average of $11.91.

About Hiscox

Hiscox Ltd, through its subsidiaries, provides insurance and reinsurance services in the United Kingdom, Europe, the United States, and internationally. The company operates through four segments: Hiscox Retail, Hiscox London Market, Hiscox Re & ILS, and Corporate Centre. It provides commercial insurance for small-and medium-sized businesses, personal lines cover, including high-value household, fine art, luxury motor, and classic car through brokers, partners and direct-to-consumer using both traditional and digital trading models.

