Holo Hits Market Cap of $400.72 Million (HOT)

Holo (HOT) traded down 7.5% against the dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 22:00 PM ET on August 18th. One Holo coin can currently be bought for $0.0023 or 0.00000010 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. During the last seven days, Holo has traded down 9.6% against the dollar. Holo has a market capitalization of $400.72 million and approximately $24.99 million worth of Holo was traded on exchanges in the last day.
Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:
- Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004389 BTC.
- BITCOIN ADDITIONAL (BTCA) traded 3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $22,784.78 or 1.00000000 BTC.
- Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.41 or 0.00001075 BTC.
- Dai (DAI) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004386 BTC.
- Mammoth (MMT) traded up 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $1.01 or 0.00004446 BTC.
- Polygon (MATIC) traded down 6.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.83 or 0.00003646 BTC.
- yOUcash (YOUC) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.51 or 0.00002244 BTC.
- FTX Token (FTT) traded down 4% against the dollar and now trades at $29.07 or 0.00127579 BTC.
- Chainlink (LINK) traded 7.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $7.50 or 0.00032919 BTC.
- Geegoopuzzle (GGP) traded 1.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $16.34 or 0.00071734 BTC.
Holo Profile
Holo (HOT) is a coin. It launched on January 16th, 2018. Holo’s total supply is 177,619,433,541 coins and its circulating supply is 173,342,974,127 coins. Holo’s official Twitter account is @h_o_l_o_ and its Facebook page is accessible here. Holo’s official message board is medium.com/h-o-l-o. The Reddit community for Holo is /r/holochain and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. The official website for Holo is holochain.org.
Buying and Selling Holo
It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Holo directly using US dollars.
