Honeywell International Inc. (NASDAQ:HON) Shares Sold by Lebenthal Global Advisors LLC

Lebenthal Global Advisors LLC reduced its position in shares of Honeywell International Inc. (NASDAQ:HON – Get Rating) by 50.2% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 1,160 shares of the conglomerate’s stock after selling 1,170 shares during the period. Lebenthal Global Advisors LLC’s holdings in Honeywell International were worth $225,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Evolution Advisers Inc. purchased a new position in Honeywell International in the 4th quarter worth about $26,000. TFO TDC LLC purchased a new position in Honeywell International in the 1st quarter worth about $30,000. Rather & Kittrell Inc. purchased a new position in Honeywell International in the 4th quarter worth about $32,000. Landmark Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in Honeywell International in the 1st quarter worth about $32,000. Finally, Rational Advisors LLC boosted its position in Honeywell International by 69.4% during the 1st quarter. Rational Advisors LLC now owns 183 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $36,000 after acquiring an additional 75 shares during the period. 74.27% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of equities research analysts have commented on the company. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft decreased their price objective on Honeywell International from $230.00 to $211.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, July 13th. StockNews.com lowered Honeywell International from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 11th. TheStreet upgraded Honeywell International from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 11th. Barclays raised their price objective on Honeywell International from $204.00 to $210.00 in a research report on Friday, July 29th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price target on Honeywell International from $180.00 to $183.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Monday, August 1st. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $210.08.

Honeywell International Stock Up 0.5 %

HON opened at $203.72 on Friday. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $185.31 and a 200 day moving average price of $190.09. Honeywell International Inc. has a twelve month low of $167.35 and a twelve month high of $233.55. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.69, a quick ratio of 0.92 and a current ratio of 1.20. The firm has a market cap of $137.24 billion, a P/E ratio of 27.79, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.44 and a beta of 1.07.

Honeywell International (NASDAQ:HON – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, July 28th. The conglomerate reported $2.10 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.03 by $0.07. Honeywell International had a return on equity of 30.17% and a net margin of 14.74%. The firm had revenue of $8.95 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $8.67 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $2.02 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 1.6% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts forecast that Honeywell International Inc. will post 8.68 EPS for the current year.

Honeywell International Announces Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 2nd. Shareholders of record on Friday, August 12th will be given a $0.98 dividend. This represents a $3.92 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.92%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, August 11th. Honeywell International’s dividend payout ratio is currently 53.48%.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Honeywell International news, CFO Gregory P. Lewis sold 5,011 shares of Honeywell International stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, July 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $190.00, for a total value of $952,090.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 43,625 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $8,288,750. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Company insiders own 0.45% of the company’s stock.

About Honeywell International

Honeywell International Inc operates as a diversified technology and manufacturing company worldwide. Its Aerospace segment offers auxiliary power units, propulsion engines, integrated avionics, environmental control and electric power systems, engine controls, flight safety, communications, navigation hardware, data and software applications, radar and surveillance systems, aircraft lighting, advanced systems and instruments, satellite and space components, and aircraft wheels and brakes; spare parts; repair, overhaul, and maintenance services; thermal systems, as well as wireless connectivity and management services.

Further Reading

