Horace Mann Educators (NYSE:HMN) Releases FY 2022 Earnings Guidance

Horace Mann Educators (NYSE:HMN – Get Rating) issued an update on its FY 2022 earnings guidance on Wednesday morning. The company provided earnings per share (EPS) guidance of $2.15-$2.35 for the period, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.15. The company issued revenue guidance of -.

Horace Mann Educators Trading Up 2.6 %

NYSE HMN traded up $0.96 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $38.58. 5,172 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 216,763. Horace Mann Educators has a 1-year low of $32.60 and a 1-year high of $42.95. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $36.00 and its 200 day simple moving average is $38.80. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.58 billion, a PE ratio of 26.87 and a beta of 0.45. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20, a quick ratio of 0.11 and a current ratio of 0.11.

Horace Mann Educators (NYSE:HMN – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, August 4th. The insurance provider reported ($0.01) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.16) by $0.15. The firm had revenue of $346.30 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $349.70 million. Horace Mann Educators had a net margin of 4.34% and a return on equity of 5.54%. Horace Mann Educators’s revenue was down .2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $1.02 earnings per share. On average, research analysts anticipate that Horace Mann Educators will post 2.1 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Horace Mann Educators Announces Dividend

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, June 30th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, June 15th were paid a dividend of $0.32 per share. This represents a $1.28 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.32%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, June 14th. Horace Mann Educators’s dividend payout ratio is currently 91.43%.

A number of research firms have weighed in on HMN. TheStreet downgraded shares of Horace Mann Educators from a b- rating to a c rating in a research note on Thursday, August 4th. Piper Sandler raised shares of Horace Mann Educators from a neutral rating to an overweight rating and increased their price target for the stock from $38.00 to $42.00 in a research note on Friday.

Insider Activity

In other news, EVP Matthew P. Sharpe sold 3,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, July 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $34.43, for a total value of $120,505.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 74,386 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,561,109.98. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Insiders own 3.20% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Horace Mann Educators

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Renaissance Technologies LLC increased its position in shares of Horace Mann Educators by 1,028.1% in the 1st quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 93,631 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $3,917,000 after purchasing an additional 85,331 shares during the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its position in shares of Horace Mann Educators by 38.2% in the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 159,434 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $6,670,000 after purchasing an additional 44,088 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. increased its position in shares of Horace Mann Educators by 0.7% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 6,076,433 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $254,178,000 after purchasing an additional 40,134 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its position in shares of Horace Mann Educators by 0.8% in the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 4,963,155 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $207,609,000 after purchasing an additional 38,840 shares during the last quarter. Finally, State Street Corp increased its position in shares of Horace Mann Educators by 1.9% in the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,553,176 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $59,611,000 after purchasing an additional 28,539 shares during the last quarter.

Horace Mann Educators Company Profile

Horace Mann Educators Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an insurance holding company in the United States. It operates in three segments: Property & Casualty, Life & Retirement, and Supplemental & Group Benefits. The company underwrites and markets personal lines of property and casualty insurance, including personal lines auto and property insurance products; supplemental insurance products, which include cancer, heart, hospital, supplemental disability, and accident coverages; retirement products, such as tax-qualified fixed and variable annuities; and life insurance products comprising whole life and term, as well as indexed universal life insurance products.

Featured Stories

