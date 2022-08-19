Hub Group (NASDAQ:HUBG) Sees Unusually-High Trading Volume

Shares of Hub Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:HUBG – Get Rating) saw an uptick in trading volume on Friday . 3,542 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 98% from the previous session’s volume of 213,518 shares.The stock last traded at $84.16 and had previously closed at $85.73.
Analyst Ratings Changes
Several research analysts have issued reports on HUBG shares. Morgan Stanley upped their price target on Hub Group from $85.00 to $92.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Monday. Stephens upped their price target on Hub Group from $80.00 to $83.00 in a report on Thursday, August 4th. Barclays lowered their price objective on shares of Hub Group from $90.00 to $82.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, July 12th. Robert W. Baird lifted their price objective on shares of Hub Group from $85.00 to $92.00 in a research report on Friday, April 29th. Finally, Susquehanna Bancshares boosted their price target on shares of Hub Group from $115.00 to $117.00 and gave the company a “positive” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 10th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $97.44.
Hub Group Price Performance
The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12, a current ratio of 1.56 and a quick ratio of 1.56. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.93 billion, a P/E ratio of 9.15 and a beta of 0.91. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $74.20 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $74.52.
Insiders Place Their Bets
Institutional Investors Weigh In On Hub Group
Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of HUBG. Millennium Management LLC raised its holdings in Hub Group by 143.4% in the second quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 804,593 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $57,078,000 after purchasing an additional 474,074 shares during the period. Fuller & Thaler Asset Management Inc. raised its holdings in Hub Group by 108.6% in the first quarter. Fuller & Thaler Asset Management Inc. now owns 770,107 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $59,460,000 after purchasing an additional 400,916 shares during the period. Point72 Asset Management L.P. acquired a new stake in Hub Group in the fourth quarter worth $11,137,000. State Street Corp raised its holdings in Hub Group by 8.9% in the fourth quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,387,651 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $116,896,000 after purchasing an additional 113,171 shares during the period. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group Inc. raised its holdings in Hub Group by 191.0% in the first quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 171,765 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $13,262,000 after purchasing an additional 112,746 shares during the period. 91.81% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.
About Hub Group
Hub Group, Inc, a supply chain solutions provider, offers transportation and logistics management services in North America. The company's transportation services include intermodal, truckload, less-than-truckload, flatbed, temperature-controlled, and dedicated and regional trucking, as well as final mile, railcar, small parcel, and international transportation.
