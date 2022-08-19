Hub Group (NASDAQ:HUBG) Sees Unusually-High Trading Volume

Shares of Hub Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:HUBG – Get Rating) saw an uptick in trading volume on Friday . 3,542 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 98% from the previous session’s volume of 213,518 shares.The stock last traded at $84.16 and had previously closed at $85.73.

Several research analysts have issued reports on HUBG shares. Morgan Stanley upped their price target on Hub Group from $85.00 to $92.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Monday. Stephens upped their price target on Hub Group from $80.00 to $83.00 in a report on Thursday, August 4th. Barclays lowered their price objective on shares of Hub Group from $90.00 to $82.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, July 12th. Robert W. Baird lifted their price objective on shares of Hub Group from $85.00 to $92.00 in a research report on Friday, April 29th. Finally, Susquehanna Bancshares boosted their price target on shares of Hub Group from $115.00 to $117.00 and gave the company a “positive” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 10th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $97.44.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12, a current ratio of 1.56 and a quick ratio of 1.56. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.93 billion, a P/E ratio of 9.15 and a beta of 0.91. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $74.20 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $74.52.

In related news, Director Gary Yablon purchased 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 11th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $85.60 per share, with a total value of $428,000.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now directly owns 7,132 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $610,499.20. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink . In other Hub Group news, CEO David P. Yeager acquired 141,561 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 9th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $104.99 per share, for a total transaction of $14,862,489.39. Following the completion of the acquisition, the chief executive officer now directly owns 141,561 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $14,862,489.39. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink . Also, Director Gary Yablon acquired 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 11th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $85.60 per share, for a total transaction of $428,000.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now directly owns 7,132 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $610,499.20. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here . Over the last ninety days, insiders have bought 174,900 shares of company stock valued at $18,265,801. 3.83% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of HUBG. Millennium Management LLC raised its holdings in Hub Group by 143.4% in the second quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 804,593 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $57,078,000 after purchasing an additional 474,074 shares during the period. Fuller & Thaler Asset Management Inc. raised its holdings in Hub Group by 108.6% in the first quarter. Fuller & Thaler Asset Management Inc. now owns 770,107 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $59,460,000 after purchasing an additional 400,916 shares during the period. Point72 Asset Management L.P. acquired a new stake in Hub Group in the fourth quarter worth $11,137,000. State Street Corp raised its holdings in Hub Group by 8.9% in the fourth quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,387,651 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $116,896,000 after purchasing an additional 113,171 shares during the period. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group Inc. raised its holdings in Hub Group by 191.0% in the first quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 171,765 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $13,262,000 after purchasing an additional 112,746 shares during the period. 91.81% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Hub Group, Inc, a supply chain solutions provider, offers transportation and logistics management services in North America. The company's transportation services include intermodal, truckload, less-than-truckload, flatbed, temperature-controlled, and dedicated and regional trucking, as well as final mile, railcar, small parcel, and international transportation.

