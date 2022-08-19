Hudbay Minerals (NYSE:HBM) PT Lowered to C$7.50 at Credit Suisse Group

Hudbay Minerals (NYSE:HBM – Get Rating) (TSE:HBM) had its price target trimmed by Credit Suisse Group from C$9.00 to C$7.50 in a report released on Thursday morning, The Fly reports.

A number of other equities research analysts also recently commented on HBM. Scotiabank dropped their price objective on Hudbay Minerals from C$10.00 to C$7.50 in a report on Thursday, July 7th. BMO Capital Markets lowered their price objective on shares of Hudbay Minerals from C$13.00 to C$12.50 in a research report on Tuesday, August 9th. National Bank Financial cut Hudbay Minerals from an outperform rating to a sector perform rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 19th. CIBC lowered their target price on Hudbay Minerals from C$14.00 to C$11.50 in a research note on Wednesday, May 18th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus reduced their price target on shares of Hudbay Minerals from C$16.50 to C$12.00 in a report on Tuesday, July 19th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Hudbay Minerals currently has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus target price of $10.89.

Hudbay Minerals stock opened at $4.40 on Thursday. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $4.05 and a 200 day simple moving average of $6.03. Hudbay Minerals has a 12-month low of $3.08 and a 12-month high of $8.75. The company has a quick ratio of 0.97, a current ratio of 1.41 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.77.

The company also recently announced a Semi-Annual dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 23rd. Investors of record on Friday, September 2nd will be issued a dividend of $0.008 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, September 1st. This represents a yield of 0.3%. Hudbay Minerals’s payout ratio is -6.06%.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. L1 Capital Pty Ltd lifted its position in Hudbay Minerals by 16.4% during the fourth quarter. L1 Capital Pty Ltd now owns 11,309,560 shares of the mining company’s stock worth $103,596,000 after acquiring an additional 1,596,887 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its position in shares of Hudbay Minerals by 1.2% during the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 7,246,849 shares of the mining company’s stock worth $56,887,000 after purchasing an additional 86,967 shares in the last quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. grew its position in shares of Hudbay Minerals by 9.9% during the 2nd quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. now owns 5,071,884 shares of the mining company’s stock worth $20,642,000 after purchasing an additional 455,358 shares in the last quarter. Condire Management LP increased its holdings in shares of Hudbay Minerals by 0.6% during the first quarter. Condire Management LP now owns 4,273,919 shares of the mining company’s stock worth $33,550,000 after purchasing an additional 23,782 shares during the period. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC raised its position in shares of Hudbay Minerals by 1.4% in the second quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 3,269,629 shares of the mining company’s stock valued at $13,340,000 after buying an additional 46,400 shares in the last quarter. 67.11% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Hudbay Minerals Inc, a diversified mining company, together with its subsidiaries, focuses on the discovery, production, and marketing of base and precious metals in North and South America. It produces copper concentrates containing copper, gold, and silver; silver/gold doré; molybdenum concentrates; and zinc metals.

