Hudbay Minerals (TSE:HBM) Price Target Cut to C$7.50 by Analysts at Credit Suisse Group

Hudbay Minerals (TSE:HBM – Get Rating) (NYSE:HBM) had its price target reduced by Credit Suisse Group to C$7.50 in a research report released on Thursday, Stock Target Advisor reports.

Other equities research analysts have also issued research reports about the company. Cormark decreased their price target on Hudbay Minerals to C$8.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, July 22nd. National Bank Financial lowered shares of Hudbay Minerals from an outperform rating to a sector perform rating in a research report on Monday, July 18th. Barclays raised Hudbay Minerals from an equal weight rating to an overweight rating and decreased their price objective for the company from C$9.00 to C$6.00 in a research note on Tuesday, July 19th. Scotiabank lifted their price objective on Hudbay Minerals from C$7.50 to C$8.00 in a research report on Wednesday, August 10th. Finally, Haywood Securities reduced their target price on Hudbay Minerals from C$12.00 to C$8.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, July 22nd. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus price target of C$9.30.

Get Hudbay Minerals alerts:

Hudbay Minerals Stock Performance

Shares of HBM stock opened at C$5.66 on Thursday. The company has a current ratio of 1.35, a quick ratio of 0.87 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 80.55. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of C$5.23 and a 200-day simple moving average of C$7.68. The company has a market cap of C$1.48 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of -9.46. Hudbay Minerals has a 12-month low of C$4.07 and a 12-month high of C$11.17.

Hudbay Minerals Company Profile

Hudbay Minerals Inc, a diversified mining company, together with its subsidiaries, focuses on the discovery, production, and marketing of base and precious metals in North and South America. It produces copper concentrates containing copper, gold, and silver; silver/gold doré; molybdenum concentrates; and zinc metals.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Hudbay Minerals Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Hudbay Minerals and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.