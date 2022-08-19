Huntington Bancshares Incorporated (NASDAQ:HBAN) CFO Zachary Jacob Wasserman Sells 11,618 Shares

Huntington Bancshares Incorporated (NASDAQ:HBAN – Get Rating) CFO Zachary Jacob Wasserman sold 11,618 shares of Huntington Bancshares stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $14.36, for a total transaction of $166,834.48. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 230,394 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,308,457.84. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website.

Zachary Jacob Wasserman also recently made the following trade(s):

On Tuesday, May 31st, Zachary Jacob Wasserman sold 5,456 shares of Huntington Bancshares stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $13.72, for a total transaction of $74,856.32.

Huntington Bancshares Price Performance

HBAN stock opened at $14.33 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $20.67 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.79 and a beta of 1.20. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $12.83 and a two-hundred day moving average of $13.85. Huntington Bancshares Incorporated has a 12 month low of $11.67 and a 12 month high of $17.79. The company has a current ratio of 0.82, a quick ratio of 0.81 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50.

Huntington Bancshares Dividend Announcement

Huntington Bancshares ( NASDAQ:HBAN Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 21st. The bank reported $0.35 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.34 by $0.01. Huntington Bancshares had a return on equity of 13.11% and a net margin of 25.58%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.35 EPS. As a group, analysts forecast that Huntington Bancshares Incorporated will post 1.46 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, October 3rd. Investors of record on Monday, September 19th will be given a dividend of $0.155 per share. This represents a $0.62 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.33%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, September 16th. Huntington Bancshares’s payout ratio is currently 55.36%.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Huntington Bancshares

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of HBAN. AIA Group Ltd lifted its holdings in Huntington Bancshares by 130.3% in the first quarter. AIA Group Ltd now owns 3,457 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $51,000 after acquiring an additional 1,956 shares during the last quarter. UMB Bank N A MO purchased a new position in shares of Huntington Bancshares during the 4th quarter worth $52,000. PFG Advisors acquired a new stake in shares of Huntington Bancshares during the 1st quarter worth about $194,000. Ninety One SA PTY Ltd acquired a new position in Huntington Bancshares in the first quarter valued at about $80,000. Finally, AE Wealth Management LLC boosted its stake in Huntington Bancshares by 17.1% during the first quarter. AE Wealth Management LLC now owns 538,206 shares of the bank’s stock worth $7,869,000 after buying an additional 78,435 shares during the period. 79.26% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of research analysts have weighed in on the stock. Raymond James cut their price objective on shares of Huntington Bancshares from $18.00 to $16.00 and set a “strong-buy” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, July 7th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods downgraded Huntington Bancshares from a “market perform” rating to an “underperform” rating and lowered their price target for the stock from $17.00 to $15.00 in a research report on Thursday, June 2nd. Piper Sandler cut Huntington Bancshares from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and cut their price objective for the company from $14.00 to $13.50 in a research report on Friday, July 8th. Wolfe Research lowered Huntington Bancshares from a “peer perform” rating to an “underperform” rating and decreased their target price for the company from $15.00 to $11.00 in a research report on Thursday, May 26th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group cut their price target on shares of Huntington Bancshares from $17.50 to $14.50 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, May 31st. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating, four have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Huntington Bancshares has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $15.11.

About Huntington Bancshares

Huntington Bancshares Incorporated operates as the bank holding company for The Huntington National Bank that provides commercial, consumer, and mortgage banking services in the United States. The company operates through four segments: Consumer and Business Banking; Commercial Banking; Vehicle Finance; and Regional Banking and The Huntington Private Client Group (RBHPCG).

